Mods RoC Lancaster 32 Rypkema 2017

WATCH LIVE: 67th Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie

September 30, 2017 • App, Modifieds, Top Stories

It’s one of the longest running events in American auto racing, The “granddaddy” Modified event will be highlighted by a 250-lap Tour-type Modified race that will pay $13,013.13 to the winner. 

 

A stout field of drivers, including defending race winner Matt Hirschman, will be racing to become the first ever Race of Champions winner at the beautiful Lake Erie Speedway in Pennsylvania.

 

Race fans unable to make it to Lake Erie, PA will be able to watch all of the racing the action via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com.

 

A full list of FAQs about the broadcast can be answered in The 411 on Speed51.com.

 

