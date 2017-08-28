LOG IN
SLM PASS Oxford Plains 12G Griffith 97 Pole 2017

WATCH ON-DEMAND: 44th Annual Oxford 250

August 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Northeast

Sixty-five Super Late Models arrived at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) this past weekend attempting to qualify for the 44th Annual Oxford 250.  After qualifying rounds, that number was reduced to 43. And at the end of the night, the number was reduced to one driver standing in victory lane $35,200 richer.

 

The prestigious 250-lap race featured side-by-side and three-wide battles that had fans in the grandstands getting their monies worth.

 

For those who want to watch a replay of the 250-lap main event, a replay is now available on Speed51.com. Click the button below to purchase and watch the replay today.

 

