WATCH ON-DEMAND: 44th Annual Oxford 250

Click Here to Watch Replay

Click the “ Green Button ” To Watch the Race

Click Here to Purchase Broadcast

ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE

Sixty-five Super Late Models arrived at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) this past weekend attempting to qualify for the 44th Annual Oxford 250. After qualifying rounds, that number was reduced to 43. And at the end of the night, the number was reduced to one driver standing in victory lane $35,200 richer.

The prestigious 250-lap race featured side-by-side and three-wide battles that had fans in the grandstands getting their monies worth.

For those who want to watch a replay of the 250-lap main event, a replay is now available on Speed51.com. Click the button below to purchase and watch the replay today.

Click Here to Watch Replay

Click Here to Purchase Broadcast

Related Posts

« Berry Survives Wild CARS Tour Concord Showdown Thrice is Nice: Myers Gets Third Straight SMRS Win »