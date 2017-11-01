Another fun and exciting season of racing is winding down at Millbridge Speedway (NC). With only two races left on the schedule, one of the most anticipated annual events at the 1/6-mile dirt track – the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge – will be held Wednesday night and streamed live to a worldwide audience on Speed51.com.

Unlike in recent years, the Battle at the Bridge live video stream will not be a per-per-view broadcast this time around. Instead, the race will be available to watch for free for premium subscribers to the Speed51 Video Network.

In addition to the season finale feature for the popular Open Outlaw Karts division, feature races for the Intermediate division and both Box Stock divisions will also be streamed live. Premium subscribers will also have access to watch heat races for all divisions and qualifying for the Open division on the live stream presented by QRC Karts.

To gain access to watch the Battle at the Bridge, fans will need to become monthly or yearly subscribers to the Speed51 Network. Additionally, subscribers will receive on-demand access to a video library featuring over 1,000 short track racing videos including over 100 full races from Millbridge Speedway over the last two season.

The live stream of the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge will kick off with the heat races tonight. Stay tuned to Speed51.com’s PFC Brakes Twitter feed (@speed51dotcom) for updates and broadcast information.

Fans looking to become premium members of Speed51.com can do so by clicking here. Memberships can be purchased for just $7.99 a month or $59.99 for a full year.

-Text by Speed51.com staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Speed51.com Brings Back Iced-Out Look for 50th Snowball Derby