Voting Open for LM Most Popular Driver Presented by ARbodies

It may be an off-year election when it comes to politics, but there’s no such thing as an off-year when it comes to crowning the most popular driver in Late Model racing. Voting for the 2017 Late Model Most Popular Driver presented by ARbodies is now open on Speed51.com.

In order to be eligible for this year’s award, drivers must have been in the top 10 in an Approved Body Configuration (ABC) rule-compliant series’ or in the top five in points at their local race track as of October 10, 2017.

This year will be the 11th straight year that fans will be able to make their way to Speed51.com to vote for their favorite Late Model touring series or local track driver. ARbodies, based in Greenbrier, Tennessee, continues its partnership for a ninth season to provide the prize package to the winner or winners of the 2017 MPD voting.

“ARbodies is pleased to partner with Speed51.com again for the Most Popular Driver Award,” said Jerry Criswell, President of ARbodies. “The Speed51.com / ARbodies Late Model Most Popular Driver Award is an award we are pleased to be a part of because it can extend beyond the race track. It’s not only about drivers pulling into victory lane, but also about driver’s personalities, passions and how they connect and relate to other drivers and fans. We look forward to seeing who will emerge as this year’s most popular drivers.”

ARbodies will award a free white “A” package to this year’s winner of the Most Popular Driver Award presented by ARbodies on Speed51.com. Should the winner be a touring series driver, ARbodies will also award a $750 product certificate to the highest finishing local Late Model driver.

“Hosting the Late Model Most Popular Driver voting is always fun for all of us here at Speed51.com,” said Speed51.com Executive Editor Bob Dillner. “A lot of drivers have fun with it and you can see campaigns everywhere from social media to the race track promoting voting in the Late Model Most Popular Driver Award presented by ARbodies. We love that drivers have fun with it, but also that it gives fans a chance to get involved and support their favorite drivers.”

In 2016, Canadian driver Raphael Lessard brought together his fanbases both north and south of the border to win the Late Model Most Popular Driver Award.

Voting for the Late Model Most Popular Driver Award on Speed51.com will end on December 31, 2017. Fans can vote for drivers on a daily basis over the voting time period but will be limited to one vote per 24-hour period. Voters must have cookies enabled on their device in order to cast their vote.

If fans would like to vote for a driver who is not listed, they may submit a write-in vote at the bottom of the ballot.

If any person is found to be submitting multiple votes during a single day, all of that person’s votes will be deleted from the overall total. So play by the rules, have fun and hit the campaign trail!

To vote, click here.

Related Posts

« Burton Hoping for His Greatest Memory at 50th Snowball Derby ‘Hard Clay Finale’ Kicks Off Eastern States Weekend Thursday »