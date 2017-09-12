Voting Now Open for Race of Champions Most Popular Driver Awards

After a strong debut on Speed51.com last season, voting for the most popular Race of Champions drivers is returning for 2017. While last season fans could choose their favorite driver in the RoC Asphalt Modified Series and RoC Dirt Modified Series, 2017 brings much more to the table.

This season fans will be able to choose the most popular driver four Race of Champions-sanctioned divisions that competed throughout 2017, including the Asphalt Modifieds, Dirt Sportsman, Late Models and Super Stocks.

“We’ve included our other divisions this year, which garners those drivers some additional exposure and it’s always great to work with Speed51,” said Race of Champions Promoter Joe Skotnicki. “This Most Popular Driver program is a great program for our drivers as it adds exposure to some very talented individuals and it also gives the fans an opportunity to show their support and express their vote.”

One year ago, Chuck Hossfeld was crowned the RoC Asphalt Modified Series’ most popular driver, while “Super Matt” Sheppard won the award for the RoC Dirt Modified Series.

Voting for the 2017 Race of Champions Most Popular Driver Awards begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

The drivers who receives the most votes throughout the online voting process will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports as well as a 5’ X 3’ commemorative banner to showcase their most popular driver credentials.

Race fans can vote for the favorite driver once per day, per IP address.

Voting will end in November when the votes that have been received will be counted. The winners of the 2017 Race of Champions Most Popular Driver Awards will be announced at the series’ awards banquet during the offseason.

Vote for your favorite Race of Champions drivers today by clicking here.

-51 Sports Press Release

