Slider SDS MPD

Vote for Super DIRTcar Series Most Popular Driver on Speed51.com

September 14, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Canada, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The Super DIRTcar Series features some of the biggest and most exciting personalities in short track racing. Now, for the first time, race fans can make their way to Speed51.com this Fall to vote for their favorite Big-Block Modified drivers.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW

“This is a fun way for our fans to recognize our drivers of the Super DIRTcar Series,” said Mike Perrotte, Series Director of the Super DIRTcar Series. “The Series has some of the best drivers around, and we take great pride in being approachable and having a fan-friendly atmosphere. We look forward to seeing who the fans come up with as their Most Popular Driver.”

 

300x250 MPD Central 2017Voting for the inaugural Super DIRTcar Series Most Popular Driver Award on Speed51.com will begin Thursday at noon ET.

 

Super DIRTcar Series fans will be able to make their way to the Speed51.com website and vote once per day 24-hour period until voting ends in November.  When all votes are tallied, the winner of the 2017 Super DIRTcar Series Most Popular Driver Award will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports as well as a 5’ X 3’ commemorative banner to showcase their most popular driver credentials.

 

“Super DIRTcar Series drivers have personalities as big as the engines that power them around the race track,” said Speed51.com Digital Manager and resident Big-Block Modified die-hard Tom Ryan.  “When you cover a Super DIRTcar Series race, you can feel the sense of pride those fans have for their favorite drivers. It will be fun to watch and see who is crowned most popular this season.”

 

The winner will be announced and presented with their award at the Super DIRTcar Series banquet following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

 

To be eligible for the award, drivers must have competed in at least 10 Super DIRTcar Series events as of September 8, 2017.

 

All that is required to vote is a name, valid email address and zip code. Email addresses will be used by DIRTcar Racing to contact fans about upcoming events, news and promotions.

 

Vote for your favorite Super DIRTcar Series driver today by clicking here.

 

In addition to the Super DIRTcar Series, Speed51.com hosts a variety of most popular driver contests for touring series around the country.  Race fans can vote for all divisions by visiting Speed51.com’s MPD Central.

 

-51 Sports Press Release

