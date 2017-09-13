Vote for Short Track Super Series Most Popular Driver Now

Who is the most popular Short Track Super Series driver? We’re about to find out as voting for the 2017 Short Track Super Series Most Popular Driver Award is now underway on Speed51.com.

Throughout the voting period, race fans will be able to visit Speed51.com once per day and cast their vote for their favorite driver. Twenty drivers – the top 10 in both the Short Track Super Series North region and Short Track Super Series south region – are eligible for this year’s award.

“The Short Track Super Series fans are very passionate, no matter where we travel,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “This is their chance to weigh in on their favorites.”

The driver who receives the most votes throughout the online voting process will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports as well as a 5’ X 3’ commemorative banner to showcase their most popular driver credentials.

“Our team has really enjoyed covering the Short Track Super Series in 2017 and we look forward to presenting one of their drivers with the Most Popular Driver Award during the offseason,” said Speed51.com Editor Brandon Paul. “Dirt Modified fans are some of the most diehard fans in the country and we look forward to having them visit Speed51.com to cast their votes.”

Race fans can vote for their favorite driver once per day, per IP address.

Voting will end in November when the votes that have been received will be counted. The winners of the 2017 Short Track Super Series Most Popular Driver Awards will be announced at the series’ awards banquet during the offseason.

Vote for your favorite Short Track Super Series driver today by clicking here.

In addition to the Short Track Super Series, Speed51.com hosts a variety of most popular driver contests for touring series around the country. Race fans can vote for all divisions by visiting Speed51.com’s MPD Central.

-51 Sports Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

