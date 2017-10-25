Vore’s Continues as Title Sponsor of CRA LM Sportsman

Salem, IN – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS officials have announced that Vore’s Welding & Steel has agreed to continue its title sponsorship of the CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS for the 2018 and 2019 race seasons. The series will continue to be titled the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS for the next two years.

“We are very excited to have Vore’s Welding & Steel continue as the title sponsor of the CRA Late Model Sportsman,” remarked Glenn Luckett, Managing Partner of CRA. “Steve Vore has been a huge supporter of CRA for a number of years and we look forward to having his continued support again for the upcoming 2018 and 2019 seasons!”

2018 will be the 13th season of competition for the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Series Powered by JEGS that started in 2006. Keith Sterkowitz was the first series Champion in 2006 and won again in 2011 for car owner John Marshall. Other series Champions include Billy Hutson in 2007, Tony Dager in 2008, Charlie Hanna in 2009 and 2010, K.C. Spillers in 2012, Mark Lambert in 2013, Greg Van Alst in 2014, Jason Atkinson in 2015 and Eddie Van Meter in 2016.

In 2017, K.C. Spillers was the Drivers Champion with Jason Neal the Owners Champion, in the series first ever season using the Championship Chase format to crown its Champions. The Champions will officially be crowned at the 2017 CRA Awards Banquet on Friday, January 5th, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown at Union Station.

Vore’s Welding & Steel is a full service welding and fabrication company located in Ft. Recovery, Ohio. They provide many services in order to give their clients outstanding field and in-house welding. They are tailored for all aspects of any company’s fabrication and installation needs. Vore’s Welding & Steel has manufacturing equipment that allows them to custom fabricate and custom weld or assemble most anything at their facility. Their in-house technical support is their primary and most important source of service for their customers. They incorporate MIG welding, TIG welding and Stick Welding in their production facility.

Their staff can also be strategically mobilized for on-site construction or repairs. They have mobile welding vehicles fully equipped ready to tackle any job. Office hours are 7:30am to 4pm Monday through Friday. More information is available by calling Vore’s Welding & Steel at 419-375-4087 or by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Vores -Welding-and-Steel-Inc.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

– CRA Press Release –

Photo Credit: Speed51.com

