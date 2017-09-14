Volusia Receives Minor Damage From Hurricane Irma

Barberville, FL — Volusia Speedway Park was hit hard by Hurricane Irma on Saturday and into Sunday Morning, like much of the Sunshine State, but the facility escaped with only minor damage.

The actual racing surface of Volusia Speedway Park was prepped well in advance for the expected heavy rain and winds, but the facility did incur some minor damage to fencing and has some clean-up to do before weekly racing can resume. The speedway has canceled racing action for Saturday, Sept. 16 and will resume weekly racing action on Saturday, Sept. 23.

DIRTcar Nationals, the biggest event in DIRTcar Racing, will kick off the 2018 season at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 6-17, 2018, as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, and DIRTcar Late Models and UMP Modifieds take on the fast, half-mile oval.

