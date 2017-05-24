LOG IN
VMRS Heads to Lee USA Speedway Memorial Day Weekend

May 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast

Canaan, NH. — Anthony Nocella, of Woburn, MA, already a winner a Stafford, CT, last weekend, leads the list of entries for the special holiday presentation of open-wheel modified racing Saturday, June 27, at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway.

 

It will mark the first time the Valenti Modified Racing Series has competed at Lee on Memorial Day Holiday weekend known for it’s Motorsports tradition across America.

 

Lee and VMRS management three years ago broke away from the 100-lap feature race format, and instituted twin 50-lap races that met with both fan and competitor approval. Now another new twist has been created for this weekend.

 

25-lap qualifying heat races will establish the starting lineup for the main event, a 50-lap $3,000 to win feature. The heat races will pay $ 500 to win.

 

The concept and payoff has drawn interest from teams throughout New England.

 

Nocella tops an entry list that consisted of 24-race teams on Tuesday. Woody Pitkat, of Sturbridge, MA, and Mike Willis Jr. of Grantham, NH, runners-up at Stafford, will join Nocella in the Saturday afternoon race presented by Hoosier Tire East and New England Race Fuels. (Sunoco Race Fuels).

 

Todd Annarummo, of Swansea, Ma, Mike Douglas Jr, of Auburn, NH, and Josh Cantara, of Alfred ME, will race with the series for the first time this season.

 

Jeff Rocco, of Wallingford, Ct, long-time veteran Carl Pasteryak, of Lisbon, CT, returns to competition, and Dennis Perry, of Pawcatuck, CT, have indicated they plan to compete.

 

Matt Mead, Carl Medeiros, Dylan Rock, Donnie Lashua, and Jeffrey Gallup, will make the trek to Lee.

 

Three rounds of practice will start at 12 noon. Qualifying races begin at 2:15 PM

 

The Northeast Classic Lites, New England Pro-4 Modifieds, Legends, and Bandolero’s will fill out the card.

 

The VMRS will return to Lee in July and October.

 

-Valenti Modified Racing Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

