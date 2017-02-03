Despite the icy grip of winter still having a firm hold on the Northeast, the region’s racing community is having none of it as it descends on Marlborough, Massachusetts for The Racer’s Expo this Friday and Saturday. We at Speed51.com will be in attendance for this popular event as the Northeast looks ahead to racing in 2017.

Friday night, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Best Western Royal Plaza in Marlborough to see many different exhibitors that will be on hand showing off the latest they have to offer for 2017.

Not only will Speed51.com be wandering the floors, but there will be a 51 exhibit where fans can stop by to view some of the top racing highlights from the 2016 season on the Speed51 Network presented by JEGS. We will also be offering a show special, where you will receive a free Speed51 t-shirt for signing up for a 51 Network subscription.

Speaking of t-shirts, we’ll also have our brand new and already popular, retro Modified and Late Model t-shirts for sale all weekend. They have been going fast since they were first made available, so be sure to get them while you still can and get them without the shipping costs.

So join us at the Racer’s Expo this Friday and Saturday which is being held at the Best West Western Royal Plaza, 181 Boston Post Road W, Marlborough, MA 01752-1840. For show info visit http://theracersexpo.weebly.com/

-By Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Hearn Hoping to Catch a Few Gators Out of the Gate at Volusia Short Track Racers Make Their Picks for Super Bowl LI »