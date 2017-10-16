VanDoorn Wins 2017 Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year

Salem, IN (October 16, 2017) – Michigan native Butch VanDoorn has won the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award with the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS for the 2017 season. VanDoorn was the Crew Chief for his brother, three time ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Johnny VanDoorn, for TK Racing. The team finished the season third in the final Championship Chase standings and tied for most wins with the series in 2017, with three.

The award had a different format to determine a winner for the 2017 season. The award was based upon the new Chase format that CRA is using to determine its Champions in 2017. The final four scheduled races were utilized to determine the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award based upon a points system for the teams finish in those four events.

VanDoorn accumulated 17 points over those four races. They were the highest finishing Chase team in the first Chase event at Berlin Raceway on August 26th, second highest in the second Chase event on Labor Day at Winchester, then won the third Chase event at Toledo Speedway on September 16th. The team finished third in the Chase teams in last Sunday’s Winchester 400, the series season Championship event. VanDoorn accumulated 17 points over those four events to win the award.

Scott Neal, Crew Chief for Dalton Armstrong, finished second in points for the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award. He totaled 15 points over the four events, which included a win in the Winchester Labor Day event. Neal was the 2016 Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award winner. Neal’s team finished second in the Championship Chase for the series.

Kyle Jones, Crew Chief for 2017 ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion and Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year Logan Runyon, finished in third place in the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award points, with a total of 13 points over the four Chase events. Jeff Lane, Crew Chief for Wes Griffith Jr. finished in fourth place with nine points. Lane was the 2015 Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award winner.

VanDoorn will be officially presented the 2017 Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award at the 2017 CRA Awards Banquet, which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown at Union Station on Friday, January 5th, 2018. The award will include a $1000 cash bonus and a trophy.

