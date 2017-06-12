LOG IN
SLM CRA 71 Johnny VanDoorn Baer Field Victory Lane 2017

VanDoorn Masters Baer Field for CRA Super Series Win

June 12, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

Johnny VanDoorn was the class of the field during the ARCA/CRA Super Series Summit City 100 at Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) Saturday afternoon.  The veteran driver dominated the 100-lap race to pull into CRA victory lane for the second time this year.

 

“For a track I’ve never really ran very well, it was a really good weekend,” VanDoorn told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.  “We were good in practice today, qualifying was good. With a flat slick track, you gotta be up on the wheel and manhandle it to hold on to it good.

 

VanDoorn’s first win at Baer Field didn’t come without its fair share of challenges, most notably from Dalton Armstrong, who took the lead at one point during a mid-race restart.

 

300x250 Summer Thunder“Dalton ran me good. We rubbed fenders a couple times but that’s just racing,” VanDoorn stated.  “The biggest thing was restarting on the bottom you just couldn’t go. Once he got me, I just let him go. I knew there was gonna be a couple more cautions, and once I got on the outside on the restarts everything was fine. He didn’t do nothing crazy so hats off to him.”

 

Despite finishing runner-up, Dalton Armstrong was happy with his day overall.

 

“We had a decent car but it fell off at the end. But we’ve had a lot of bad luck so second isn’t too bad. It feels like we’ve had a lot of seconds here; we just need some wins. Big thanks to Scott Neal and all these guys, they put all of their effort into this thing. We had a decent racecar but he was just better at the end.”

 

Rookie Hunter Jack finished a career-best third.

 

“It’s great momentum, it’s my best finish in the Super Series, so I’m very happy about that. I just stayed smooth the whole time but we were fighting loose the whole race. Just kept working the throttle and just tried to get the best finish I could get.

 

The ARCA/CRA Super Series are in action next at Anderson Speedway on June 24 for the Redbud 400. The race is the first part of the JEGS Triple Crown.

 

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Saturday’s race by visiting Speed51.com’s Trackside Now.

 

-By Koty Geyer, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

ARCA/CRA Super Series Unofficial Results

Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) – June 10, 2017

1 71 Johnny VanDoorn
2 4 Dalton Armstrong
3 41 Hunter   Jack
4 7D Jason Dietsch
5 6 Logan   Runyon
6 7 Wes Griffith Jr
7 81F Terry   Fisher Jr
8 17 Josh Brock
9 99 Fred   Hopkins
10 24 Jason Neal
11 2 Clarity   Patton
12 10 Steve Dorer
13 131 Kyle   Crump
14 81 Tristan VanWieringen
15 47 Brian   Campbell
