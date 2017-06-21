LOG IN
SLM - CRA - Anderson Speedway - Johnny VanDoorn - VL - 5-7-17

VanDoorn Looking for a Rebound Performance in Redbud 400

June 21, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Anyone watching the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway (MI) on Monday evening would have had their bets on Johnny VanDoorn for the win at the halfway break. After dominating much of the first half of Monday’s race, VanDoorn’s night came to a premature end due to a mechanical issue. Now, VanDoorn has reset his focus to this weekends RedBud 400 at Anderson Speedway (IN).

 

“We were all disappointed with the mechanical failure that took us out of the race but at the same time we are excited as the new R and D stuff we were trying was obviously working well,” VanDoorn told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Although it wasn’t VanDoorn that ended up in victory lane he managed to see the positive in the night, noting that some of his customers had a good run.

 

“It’s also exciting to see our customer cars of Erik Jones, Carson Hocevar and Chris Koslek run very well. In racing, sometimes it’s your day and sometimes it isn’t. As long as you have a fast horse in the hunt, that’s all you can ask for.”

 

VanDoorn is no stranger to Anderson Speedway as he has scored five wins at the high-banked quarter-mile oval throughout his career, including an ARCA/CRA Super Series win their earlier this year.

 

“We won the spring race there this year. We had an excellent battle Eddie VanMeter for the win.”

 

The competition is stout for this year’s RedBud 400 with entries filed by Dalton Armstrong, Bubba Pollard, and a first-time entry from Florida driver Jeff Choquette.

 

“It looks like there will be a stellar field of cars for this Redbud. Racing for $10,000 to win there should be,” said VanDoorn.

 

Fortunately for VanDoorn, he had felt the pressure once before and overcame it as he found his way to victory lane at Anderson Speedway for the Redbud 400 in 2013. He and his team feel well prepared that they will be one to contend for the win this weekend.

 

“The Redbud, being 400 laps, is going to be a long survival race. We will have to focus on saving the car for the end.”

 

Race fans that cannot make it to Anderson Speedway for Saturday’s Redbud 400 can watch the race live as part of the Summer Thunder TV series on Speed51.com. Summer Thunder TV is a bonus for premium members of Speed51.com. Race fans can become a premium member for as little as $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. To become a premium member of Speed51.com, click here.

 

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent- Twitter: @hannahnewhouse

Photo by: Speed51.com

