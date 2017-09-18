LOG IN
SLM CRA Toledo 71 Johnny VanDoorn Pit Area 2017

VanDoorn Dominates Toledo, Locks Into CRA Championship Race

September 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

Johnny VanDoorn put on a dominating performance in the ARCA/CRA Super Series portion of the Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway, winning his third race of the season and locking himself into the championship race at the Winchester 400.  The Fruitport, MI driver took the lead on lap 30 and never looked back, setting a blistering pace and lapping all but three cars.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)“It was awesome all day.  The car unloaded real close,” VanDoorn told Speed51.comPowered by JEGS.  “It’s real easy when you’re in the ballpark right out of the gate.  Hats off to my brother and the crew for doing an awesome job in the shop before getting here.  I feel like that’s been our struggle this year; just getting to the track and having to thrash.  It wasn’t an easy 100 laps.  Harold Fair was good in second place.  At Toledo, you’re hauling the mail here, so there’s no time to relax, but it definitely helps when you have a good race car.”

 

Outlaw Late Model standout Harold Fair, Jr. kept pace with VanDoorn throughout the event, coming home in second place.

 

“It’s a good job.  These guys did an awesome job,” Fair said after the race.  “I can’t thank all my sponsors, crew, and family enough.  We caught the car on fire earlier today, and they jumped in and fixed it.  We started 12th, came through, just came up a little short today.”

 

Tyler Ankrum finished third and was the last car on the lead lap at the end.

 

“It wasn’t a great qualifying effort, but by lap 10 we were running fourth, so we had the track position.  I just feel like I spent too much time saving the tires, hoping for a caution.  With about 40 to go, I decided it’s time to go.  By that time it was too late.  But I had a fast race car and was running similar lap times to the leader.  I’m really happy with the team and what they’re doing, so we’re gonna try to close this year off strong.”

 

The only yellow flag flew on lap 10 when Dalton Armstrong, Tristan Van Wieringen, and Raphael Lessard got together in turn four.  During the caution, leader Kyle Crump gave up the lead to go down pit road.

 

On the restart, Brian Campbell got the jump on Scott Hantz to take the lead, with VanDoorn following Campbell into second from his ninth starting spot.  VanDoorn would follow Campbell around until lap 30 when Campbell fell off the pace and VanDoorn took the lead.  He led the final 70 laps to lock himself into the championship race.

 

“It doesn’t really change our plan,” VanDoorn said, “I wasn’t even thinking about points or any of that stuff.  It was just more wanting to win at Toledo.  Toledo’s my favorite track, I love racing here.  For me, it was about coming out here and running a solid 100 Laps.  Now we go back to the shop and rebuild everything and get ready for Winchester.”

 

Rookie Hunter Jack finished fourth while Brett Robinson rounded out the top five.

 

The last race of the season will take place at the Winchester 400 on October 8.  Johnny VanDoorn, Dalton Armstrong, Logan Runyon, and Wes Griffith Jr will battle for the ARCA/CRA Super Series championship.  The highest finishing driver between the four will be crowned champion in the first-ever ARCA/CRA Super Series championship chase.

 

For on-demand Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s Glass City 200, click here.

 

-By Koty Geyer, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

Glass City 100 – ARCA/CRA Super Series Unofficial Results

Toledo Speedway (OH) – September 16, 2017 

1 71 John VanDoorn #C
2 71F Harold Fair Jr.
3 58 Tyler Ankrum
4 41 Hunter Jack #C
5 15 Brett Robinson
6 6 Logan Runyon #C
7 04 Natalie Decker
8 4 Dalton Armstong #C
9 81v Tristan Van Wieringen
10 8P Jordan Pruitt
11 5 Hope Hornish
12 7 Wes Griffith Jr. #C
13 99 Raphael Lessard
14 81 Terry Fisher Jr.
15 72 Scott Hantz
16 131 Kyle Crump
17 47 Brian Campbell
18 11 Howard Kelly
19 1 Jon Beach
20 8 Tommy O’Leary IV
21 63 Cassten Everidge
22 14 Brandon Varney
