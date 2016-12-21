Valenti Modified Racing Series Reveals 2017 Schedule

Valenti Modified Racing Series officials revealed the full 2017 series schedule Tuesday night on their Facebook page. The series is set to visit seven different race tracks in both northern and southern New England for the series’ 14th season of racing.

The MRS will open the 2017 racing season at Stafford Speedway on Friday, May 19 and will make one additional appearance at Connecticut’s half-mile in September.

Lee USA Speedway in southeast New Hampshire will see the most action from the Valenti Modifieds in 2017 with MRS making three stops throughout the season.

The series will also have stops in the northern half of New Hampshire at Speedway 51 in Groveton in June, followed by Claremont Speedway in Claremont in July.

The Valenti Modifieds will make their one and only stop in the State of Maine on August 19 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough.

A trip to the Connecticut shore is on the calendar for Saturday, August 12 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for the track’s annual Wings ‘N Wheels event.

The MRS will conclude the racing schedule in Connecticut’s northeast corner on Saturday, October 14 at Thompson Speedway Motorsport Park during the Sunoco World Series.

Preseason activities include a Winter Meeting for race teams and series staff at Stafford Speedway on January 8 at noon. The MRS will also have representatives at the Auto Parts Swap N’ Sell in West Springfield, MA January 21 and 22, the Racer’s Expo in Marlborough, MA February 3-4, and finally the Frank Maratta’s Auto & Race-A-Rama also at the Big E in West Springfield March 10-12.

The series banquet is scheduled for December 2 in Manchester, NH.

Jan. 21st & 22nd, 2017 Auto Parts Swap N’ Sell W. Springfield, MA

Feb. 3rd & 4th, 2017 Racer’s Expo & Annual Mtg. Marlboro, MA

Mar. 10th – 12th, 2017 Frank Maratta’s Auto & Race-A-Rama W. Springfield, MA

May 19 Stafford Motor Speedway Stafford Springs, CT

May 26, Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

June 17 Speedway 51 Groveton, NH

July 7 Claremont Speedway Claremont, NH

July 21 Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

August 12 New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT

August 19 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Scarborough, ME

September 1 Stafford Motor Speedway Stafford Springs, CT

October 7th & 8th Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

October 13th & 14th Thompson Motorsports Park Thompson, CT

December 2, 2017 ** 2017 Championship Banquet ** Manchester, NH

-By Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen

