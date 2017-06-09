LOG IN
US Army to Join Race of Champions for Lake Erie 75

June 9, 2017 • Other News

North East, Pa. – (June 9, 2017) – The United States Army will have a presence at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa., when the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series takes on the ultra-modern 3/8-mile oval. The US Army will have a display area to communicate and make aware the opportunities that the largest branch of the United States Military Service has to offer.

 

“We are honored to welcome the United States Army to the event Saturday at Lake Erie,” stated Joe Skotnicki, with the Race of Champions. “We hope they are able to communicate their message to those who attend the event and create the awareness they are seeking. The US Army is the largest branch of our armed forces and it is truly an honor to have them with us for this weekend’s event.”

 

This Saturday’s event at Lake Erie Speedway provides competitors with a tune-up for the September 28, 29 and 30 running of the 67th Annual Race of Champions. The US Army will return for the 67th Annual event with a greater presence in September.

 

Besides the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series, this event will also have the Lancaster Street Stocks, US Legend Cars National Qualifier, NYPA T.Q. Midgets and Midwest Compacts on the card. Pre-sale event tickets are now available through the Lake Erie Speedway website (www.lakeeriespeedway.com) for just $15 ($20 the day of the show).

 

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa. 

When: Saturday, June 10, 2017. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm, Qualifying Races begin at 6:00 pm

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of West Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series fueled by Sunoco, Lake Erie 75 presented by Jim Moss Builders

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

                                      

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 67th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2017 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania  and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

 

For more information, contact;

Race of Champions Media at [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or visit our website: www.rocmodifiedseries.com

