Two Wins in Two Days Has Doiron Riding High Again

Like most race car drivers, Joey Doiron likes to win. From 2012 to 2015, the Berwick, Maine driver did a lot of that with seven Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North victories to his credit. But since the end of the 2015 season, a variety of circumstances resulted in a bit of a drought for the 2015 PASS National Champion. Doiron ended that drought in a big way this past weekend with two wins in two days.

After a slow start to the 2017 season, Doiron shifted his focus away from running the full PASS North circuit in hopes of turning his season around. Instead of traveling, he stayed close to home running Pro Series races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME).

A pair of finishes outside of the top 10 in the first two races of the season had Doiron questioning what he was going to do next. But instead of quitting, he and his team with the help of Dale Shaw Racecars continued fighting and it paid off this past Saturday night.

Doiron kicked off his weekend by winning the Pro Series feature by 0.013 seconds over Reid Lanpher, one of the hottest drivers in the country so far in 2017.

One day later, Doiron traveled to Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) to take his shot at the PASS North 150, a race that served as a qualifying race for the prestigious Oxford 250 in August.

Throughout the 150-lap affair, Doiron seemed to be destined for a second-place finish. However, a late-race restart gave him a shot at race dominator Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. and he took full advantage of it.

After a spirited battle with “Joey Pole” and a green-white-checkered finish, Doiron prevailed to score his eighth career PASS North win and his first since July 19, 2015 at Airborne Park Speedway (NY).

“It’s a pretty big deal because three weeks ago I was ready to quit we were so bad,” Doiron told Speed51.com powered by JEGS after Sunday’s race. “We couldn’t even finish in the top ten in a weekly race at Beech Ridge. We won last night and then today. I came in on Friday and I was like, ‘If we can just be competitive, that will be good.’ I just wanted a top ten finish both nights. I never thought we’d be able to win both.”

What changed for Doiron since his 11th-place finish at Beech Ridge on June 3? He credits his chassis builder Dale Shaw Racecars and the work they put in to make his No. 73 go faster at the race track.

“They did a lot of work and I think it’s showing,” Doiron stated. “We’ve been a little behind at the start of the year and last year to Distance cars. DJ (Shaw) won at Thunder Road pretty convincingly and I didn’t have the best car tonight, but I was able to save the most tires and at the end we were good enough to be in the ballpark to do it.”

With his win on Sunday, Doiron clinched a guaranteed starting spot for the 44th Annual Oxford 250, a race that is at the top of his bucket list. Although he hopes he doesn’t need to use the provisional come race day, Doiron is happy he has it just in case.

“A couple years ago I used a provisional and was leading the race before I blew up. You never know what could happen in qualifying and stuff,” he explained. “It’s nice to know you come here spend all the money and you’re going to race no matter what.”

Moving forward with momentum on his side, Doiron plans to continue racing closer to home to focus on a few tasks he needs to accomplish off the race track.

“I think our next race is probably going to be Lee on the 23rd and then probably pick and choose races that are close to home. We got a little behind at the start of the year and I’m trying to finish my house, so I’m trying to get some life things situated. I just want to be able to come to the track and be competitive every time, make sure everything is right; I don’t want to have to rush to get the car ready and not have everything one-hundred percent.”

When he is 100-percent, there’s no doubt that Doiron will be a threat each time he shows up to the race track.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Norm Marx/PASS

