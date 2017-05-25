Two Free Tires & Fuel for SSCS Race at 4-17 Southern

Sunshine State Challenge Series officials have announced that American Racer Tires and Sunoco Racing Fuels are making a huge contribution to the competitors competing at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, Florida’s June 10th event paying $3000 to Win and $500 to start.

American Racer will be giving two free tires to every car competing in the 150-lap Super Late Model feature that night.

Sunoco Racing Fuels will also give five free gallons of fuel to the top-five in the Super Late Model, Bomber and Legend divisions also that night.

“This is awesome to see how American Racer and Sunoco are supporting our series,” Ricky Brooks, SSCS Series Director exclaimed. “Both have given us a great product for our competitors to compete with at each event. Our teams will greatly appreciate this bonus.”

Pits will open at 11AM on June 10th with the fan grandstands opening at 4pm. Qualifying starts at 6pm with feature events at 7pm.

-Sunshine State Challenge Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

