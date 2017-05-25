LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM Desoto SSCS neri,dutilly, atwell nose to tail-2

Two Free Tires & Fuel for SSCS Race at 4-17 Southern

May 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast

Sunshine State Challenge Series officials have announced that American Racer Tires and Sunoco Racing Fuels are making a huge contribution to the competitors competing at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, Florida’s June 10th event paying $3000 to Win and $500 to start.

 

American Racer will be giving two free tires to every car competing in the 150-lap Super Late Model feature that night.

 

Sunoco Racing Fuels will also give five free gallons of fuel to the top-five in the Super Late Model, Bomber and Legend divisions also that night.

 

“This is awesome to see how American Racer and Sunoco are supporting our series,” Ricky Brooks, SSCS Series Director exclaimed. “Both have given us a great product for our competitors to compete with at each event. Our teams will greatly appreciate this bonus.”

 

Pits will open at 11AM on June 10th with the fan grandstands opening at 4pm. Qualifying starts at 6pm with feature events at 7pm.

 

Follow the Sunshine State Challenge Series on Facebook and their Twitter account at @SunshineStateChallengeSeries.

 

-Sunshine State Challenge Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner