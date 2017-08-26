LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM GSPSS Garrett Hall Oxford Victory Lane 2017

Two Earn Provisionals, 14-Year-Old Turns Heads on Oxford 250 Eve

August 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Ticker

If Saturday night’s 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series was any indication of what to expect in Sunday’s 44th Annual Oxford 250, fans at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) are in for a treat.

 

A total of nine lead changes between four drivers provided a thrilling race for fans on the eve of the Northeast’s biggest Late Model race. In the end, it was Garrett Hall prevailing over 14-year-old Super Late Model rookie Gabe Brown to clinch a guaranteed starting spot in Sunday’s race.

 

Hall took over the lead from Bryan Kruczek for the final time on lap 67 and fended off multiple charges from Brown to score his first career GSPSS victory.

 

300x250 Oxford 250 PPV“The car was going pretty good. I could feel it getting free on me.  Around lap 60 I was messing around with the brake bias trying to make it a little bit better,” Hall explained.  “It just didn’t really seem to help it that much and I tried to save the tires the best that I could.  Around lap 90 I could feel the car just gaining bite, I don’t know if the stagger might have changed or whatnot but it just came to life and I was able to hold Gabe off luckily. If that didn’t happen, it would have been a different story.”

 

Brown earned the support of many fans in the grandstands Saturday night, but had to settle for a runner-up finish in the end after leading a handful of laps during the race.

 

“It was amazing.  Finishing second to Garrett Hall is just outstanding,” Brown told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.  “I raced with him a couple weeks ago at the weekly race here and we raced side by side for a while and I was hoping for the same but I’d come out on top.”

 

After an impressive run in the outside groove, Kruczek earned the final podium spot.  Justin Drake and polesitter Bobby Timmons completed the top five.

 

For most of the drivers in the 27-car field, the goal was to earn a spot in Sunday’s $25,000-to-win race.  Two drivers accomplished that, but one of them doesn’t know if he’ll be able to take advantage of the opportunity.

 

Current Granite State Pro Stock Series points leader Mike O’Sullivan finished 10th and as the highest finishing series regular he earned a provisional for the big race.

 

“It’s a huge honor, but I’ve gotta be honest with you, I’ve got to look at some things.  I wasn’t expecting to do that,” O’Sullivan said after the race.  “I have a 15-gallon (fuel) cell with no dry brake, no gas cans, I don’t have any of that.  I wasn’t expecting that.  We run 100-lap races with 15-gallon cells at quarter miles so I wasn’t ready for any of that.  I’ll go back to the pit area and talk to my father and go from there.”

 

Hall said he will take advantage of the provisional if needed, but hopes that it isn’t needed when the green flag waves for 250 laps.

 

“It’s nice to have a provisional to get in; I’ve never had that opportunity, but I also want to start up front and click off some laps and hopefully lead a couple laps to make things worthwhile.”

 

Although Brown didn’t earn a provisional with his performance, he’s hoping his effort on Saturday will lead to a chance to qualify on Sunday afternoon. All he needs to do is convince his car owner, former Busch North champion Dale Shaw.

 

“Gonna have to convince Dale now, but I think I’ll convince him,” the youngster said with a smile.

 

Race fans can find on-demand Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s race by clicking here.

 

Live video tickets to watch Speed51.com’s broadcast of the 44th Annual Oxford 250 can be purchased here.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

 

Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 Unofficial Results

August 26, 2017 – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) 

1 94X Garrett Hall
2 47B Gabe Brown
3 00 Bryan   Kruczek
4 09ME Justin Drake
5 48 Bobby   Timmons
6 60 DJ Shaw
7 12G Derek   Griffith
8 2D Chad Dow
9 23 Dave   Farrington, Jr.
10 08 Mike O’Sullivan
11 44P Rusty   Poland
12 7oz Grant Aither
13 43 Devin   O’Connell
14 21 Josh King
15 36 Ryan   Robbins
16 90 Derek Kneeland
17 72 Scott   MacMichael
18 29 Barry Gray
19 39 Nick   Lascoula
20 81 Dan Winter
21 05 Phil   Richardson
22 73 Charlie Buxton
23 0 Shane   Green
24 2 Chola Slay
25 11 Jeff   Burgess
26 09NH Jeremy Davis
27 1  John Rideout
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • August 23: Star Speedway (NH)) - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • August 25: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Models

  • August 26: Berlin Raceway (MI) - Battle at Berlin 251 - Super Late Models

  • August 26: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • August 27: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - 44th Annual Oxford 250 - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner