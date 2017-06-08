LOG IN
Tristan Van Wieringen Set for 2017 Debut at Baer Field

June 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest

Tristan Van Wieringen is set to make his 2017 racing debut with the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS in the Summit City 100 at Baer Field Motorsports Park located just south of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. The 19 year old Amherstburg, Ontario native just spent the school year at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is eager to get back behind the wheel of his DuroByte Motorsports race car.

 

“Since the off season has been longer than I expected I’m more amped than ever for this weekend!” remarked Van Wieringen.” Getting back into the seat again is something I have been missing for a while. We’re going back to a track I’ve been to before and had a decent run at, which is going to be a solid boost going into this weekend!”

 

Van Wieringen has raced in late models and modifieds since the 2012 race season after racing motocross and Karting before that. Van Wieringen last raced at Baer Field Motorsports Park in 2015 with the Top Speed Modified Series. Van Wieringen ran a limited late model schedule in 2016 that included two ARCA/CRA Super Series events and five JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour events. Van Wieringen was Fast Qualifier at three of the five JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour events he raced in and was Fast Qualifier at the Columbus Motor Speedway JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event that was eventually canceled because of rain.

 

DuroByte Motorsports will campaign Howe Racing Chassis Ford’s again in 2017 for Van Wieringen with support from DuroByte and Nalett Trucking.

 

“We are very excited to have Tristan back in the car for this weekend,” remarked crew chief Jimmy D Smith. “We always had fast cars in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, so Tristan is a driver that you know will get everything possible out of the car. We are all very proud of Tristan for making his education and future career a priority this year. We hope to run with the ARCA/CRA Super Series whenever his schedule allows.”

 

DuroByte Motorsports, owned by Murray Van Wieringen and spear headed by crew chief Jimmy D Smith, has a proud history of fielding competitive racecars with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and ARCA/CRA Super Series since the 2013 season. DuroByte Motorsports fields a fulltime JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour car for 14 year old Michael Clancy Jr. as they compete for that series 2017 Championship. More information on DuroByte Motorsports is available at www.durobytemotorsports.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/durobytemotorsports.

