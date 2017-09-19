LOG IN
Hirschman celebrates his $10,000 win at Seekonk. (Speed51.com photo)

Tricks and Treats Await at Seekonk Haunted Hundred

September 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Seekonk, MA — It could be said that Matt Hirschman of Northampton, PA, puts the fear into the competition when he arrives for a NorthEast Racecars Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) event. Hirschman has yet to be defeated in TTOMS competition this year; winning the opener at Seekonk Speedway in June and sweeping the two Star Speedway races. The drivers of TTOMS will have one final chance to break Hirschman’s spell at the Haunted Hundred at Seekonk on Saturday, October 28.

 

Hirschman hopes to take the witches broom and sweep not only the Seekonk events but the entire Tri-Track Open Modified Season. Slated to be the final event in the northeast for the 2017 racing season, the roster of drivers looking to play spoiler should be extensive and impressive. The 100-lap Modified race will pay $6,000 to the winner.

 

Also on the racing card is a 50-lap main event for Late Models and a 30 lapper for the INEX Legends.

 

Pit gates will open at 8am on Saturday, October 28. Grandstands will open at 11am with racing starting at 1pm. Pit admission is $35. Adult general admission is $25 and children 12 and under are admitted free. The rain date for the Haunted Hundred is Sunday, October 29.

 

Building on a Seekonk Speedway Halloween tradition, prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Children and adults alike are invited to participate in the costume contest.

 

Tickets are available online by visiting SeekonkSpeedway.com or by calling the Speedway office at 508.336.9959 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

 

Seekonk Speedway and the Tri-Track Open Modified Series have collaborated to create a fun and festive shirt to commemorate the Haunted Hundred. The limited edition shirt is available for preorder online until October 7, 2017 for $15.00 for sizes small through extra-large. Larger sizes are priced at $20.00. A small quantity will available for sale at the track. To check out the design or to preorder, visit http://tritrackmods.com/merchandise/

 

To learn more about the Tri-Track Modified Series, visit tritrackmods.com.

