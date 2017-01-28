Tri-Track Mod Series Open Preregistration for 2017 Season

Seekonk, Ma. — The Northeast Race Cars & Parts Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) has officially opened preregistration for the 2017 season. Race teams looking to compete in the four-race schedule with eligibility for the lucrative point fund and bonus plan must register by April 1, 2017.

TTOMS will host four races including events at Seekonk and Star Speedways and two events at the New London Waterford Speedbowl with an excess of $30,000 in point fund money up for grabs. The cumulative point fund at the end of the year will be distributed among the top 25 in owners’ points.

“Jim (Schaefer) and Dick (Williams) have worked hard on this series since its inception to build a strong foundation and that includes the point fund,” said managing partner Wayne Darling. “This is a healthy payout for a four-race schedule. And, believe me Jim is still working hard to build that up.”

The preregistration fee of $450 entitles teams to a stake in the point fund as well as eligibility for the growing bonus plan. Preregistered car owners also receive one complimentary pit pass for each of the four races on the schedule. Checks made payable to Tri Track Enterprise LLC can be mailed to Jim Schaefer, 545 Sweezy Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901. For more information contact Schaefer via Facebook, email the series at [email protected] or via phone at 774.229.6106 or 508.847.0565.

“Every penny that we raise will go to the racers,” said co-founder Jim Schaefer. “This series has been and will continue to be for the racers.”

Schaefer and others continue to work toward securing additional sponsorship for the upcoming 2017 season.

A total of 54 teams preregistered for the 2016 season. Nearly 78 different drivers have competed in the Tri-Track Modified Series since its inception in 2014.

To learn more about the Tri-Track Modified Series, visit tritrackmods.com.

-Tri-Track Modified Series Press Release. Photo credit: Rick Ibsen/Speed51.com

