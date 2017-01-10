Top Speed Modifieds set for Return to Anderson in 2017

ANDERSON, Ind. — The stars of Midwest modified racing will invade Anderson Speedway, the World’s Fastest High-Banked Quarter Mile Oval, at the 17th Annual Glen Niebel Classic on Saturday, April 8.

The event, known as a tune-up for the historic Pay Less Little 500 sprint car race, will now feature even more excitement when the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour joins the Nation’s top sprint car drivers for two epic, open-wheel events.

While Anderson Speedway was a regular stop for the Tour during its inaugural campaign in 1989 and throughout the 1990’s and 2000’s, this marks the first time competing as part of the Classic. The Tour hasn’t raced at Anderson for several years.

“This is a proud day for me for so many reasons,” shared John Robbins, Series Director for the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour. “I grew up at Anderson, the American Speed Association was born here, I have a great relationship with Rick [Dawson]. This place is so special to my family and me.”

The Robbins name is a familiar one in Anderson. John Robbins is the nephew of Rex and Becky Robbins, former owners of Anderson Speedway and founders of the American Speed Association, which got its start in 1968 at Anderson Speedway.

“Rex was out here on Wednesday nights promoting sprint car racing in the late 60’s. Asphalt sprint car racing might not be what it was then, but there isn’t a track on the planet doing more to keep this type of racing alive than Anderson Speedway. As an open-wheel series, we want to do everything we can to help preserve and grow this type of racing. I look forward to doing our part to make this event even better,” said Robbins.

Much like sprint cars, the Top Speed Modified Tour uses raw power to produce thrilling high-speed racing action. Anderson Speedway’s unique design, combining a quarter mile oval with seventeen degrees of banking, is a true test for driver and machine.

“We’re excited to host the Top Speed Modified Tour at Anderson this season,” offered Rick Dawson, owner of Anderson Speedway. “John has been a great partner at our track over the years. I know what the Speedway means to him. He understands our vision for this event and his involvement will only help it get better.”

Headlined by a 100-lap non-wing sprint car race, the night will include a 60-lap Top Speed Modified Tour event, Anderson Speedway ThunderCars and Faskarts.

“This event is already a celebration of one of the great names in sprint car racing, we want to celebrate our history at the track as well. We’re working on some fun surprises,” added Robbins. “We’re upping the stakes for our drivers too. The winner of our race will be guaranteed a starting spot at the U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

For more about the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour or Anderson Speedway visit www.topspeedmods.com or www.andersonspeedway.com

-NTSA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

