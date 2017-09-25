Top Late Model Drivers Seek First Vermont Milk Bowl Win

Barre, Vt. — The 55th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank is fast approaching at Barre’s Thunder Road. Drivers from throughout New England and Quebec have entered the $10,000-to-win event on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, with a number of top drivers seeking their first Milk Bowl victory.

American-Canadian Tour (ACT) point leader Scott Payea of Milton leads the list of drivers looking to join the fraternity of those who have triumphed in “The Toughest Short Track Stock Car Race in North America”. Payea swept this season’s ACT Late Model Tour events at the Barre high banks, capturing the Community Bank 150 on June 11 and the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic on September 4. He will look to go three-for-three in 2017 by being on top after three 50-lap segments in the unique event.

The top ACT drivers from both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the border will join Payea at Thunder Road next weekend, many of whom are also looking to break through in the Milk Bowl. Waterford, Conn.’s Dillon Moltz, who sits second to Payea in the 2017 ACT Late Model Tour point standings, has entered the event, as has number-four point driver Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown. Two-time Devil’s Bowl Speedway Champion Josh Masterson of Charlotte and Steuben, Me.’s Rowland Robinson Jr. are among the other Tour regulars who have filed entries and will try to win the race for the first time.

Recently crowned Série ACT Champion Jonathan Bouvrette of Blainville, Qué. and 2014 Série ACT Champion and Milk Bowl polesitter Alex Labbé of St. Albert, Qué. lead the Canadian contingent of drivers pursuing their first Milk Bowl win. They will be joined from north of the border by three-time Milk Bowl Champion Patrick Laperle of St-Denis, Qué., one of a trio of multi-time winners that includes Barre’s Nick Sweet and Shelburne native Kevin Lepage.

Many other Late Model drivers from around the Northeast will make their way to Barre for the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl. Multi-time and newly-crowned White Mountain Motorsports Park Champion Quinny Welch of Lancaster, N.H. has joined the fray as has multi-time White Mountain winner Oren Remick of Monroe, N.H. Norwich, Conn.’s Ray Christian III will join Moltz in representing southern New England. They will take on weekly racers such as Bobby Therrien, Scott Dragon, Trampas Demers and Cody Blake.

The full weekend of racing begins at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 30 with Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day. Time Trials and “Triple 50” qualifying races will help set the starting grid. The 55th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank goes to post at 1:00pm on Sunday, October 1. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and New England Dwarf Cars will hold time trials and two-segment “Mini Milk Bowls” on Saturday and Sunday while the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are on the Saturday card.

Adult admission for the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl is $30 for a two-day ticket or $10 for Saturday only. Kids age 12 and under will be admitted free both days. The front gates will open at 10:00am on both Saturday and Sunday. An optional practice day will be held Friday, September 29 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm for the Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

-Thunder Road Press Release

-Photo Credit: Alan Ward

