LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods Tri Track Seekonk 60 Hirschman 92 Nocella 2017

Top 5: Short Track Racing Videos From Last Weekend

November 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

With the short track racing season winding down, not too many tracks were in action this past weekend. However, those that were in action produced some incredible races and finishes. We narrowed down the five best videos from this past weekend to appear on the Speed51.com Video Network here.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – NE Sportsman Invitational at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) – The Sportsman Modifieds of the Northeast ventured south to The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the World Short Track Championship for two feature events. Featured above are the highlights from the All-Star Invitational feature from Saturday evening.

 

300x250-51-network-2017HIGHLIGHTS – Tri-Track Open Modified Series Haunted Hundred at Seekonk Speedway (MA) – Modifieds invaded Seekonk Speedway for one final time in 2017 for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series Haunted Hundred event. A dramatic finish highlighted the inaugural race.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Late Models from Mahoning Valley’s Octoberfast – The circular track of Mahoning Valley Speedway in Pennsylvania held its annual end-of-year Octoberfast event. On the card on Saturday was a 60-lap feature for the Late Models that is definitely in the running for Best Finish of 2017.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Mahoning Valley Modifieds at Octoberfast – A 200-lap race for the Modifieds headlined the Octoberfast event at Mahoning Valley Speedway. 200 laps on the small circle set up a three-wide finish that will also be in the running for Best Finish of 2017.

 

Highlights – DIRTcar UMP Mods All-Star Invitational at The Dirt Track (NC) – The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds were also on the card at the World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Just like their counterparts from the Northeast, the UMP Modifieds also ran two features. Saturday’s All-Star Invitational was the one everyone has been talking about thanks to the incident between Kyle Strickler and David Stremme.

 

-Text by Speed51 Staff.  Photo Credit:

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

  • November 2-4: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Finals

  • November 3-4: Concord Speedway (NC) - North South Shootout - Tour-type Mods & PASS South

  • November 11-12: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Florida Governor's Cup - Super Late Models

  • November 18: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown - PASS Super Late Models

Presenting Partner