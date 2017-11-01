Top 5: Short Track Racing Videos From Last Weekend

With the short track racing season winding down, not too many tracks were in action this past weekend. However, those that were in action produced some incredible races and finishes. We narrowed down the five best videos from this past weekend to appear on the Speed51.com Video Network here.

HIGHLIGHTS – NE Sportsman Invitational at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) – The Sportsman Modifieds of the Northeast ventured south to The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the World Short Track Championship for two feature events. Featured above are the highlights from the All-Star Invitational feature from Saturday evening.

HIGHLIGHTS – Tri-Track Open Modified Series Haunted Hundred at Seekonk Speedway (MA) – Modifieds invaded Seekonk Speedway for one final time in 2017 for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series Haunted Hundred event. A dramatic finish highlighted the inaugural race.

HIGHLIGHTS – Late Models from Mahoning Valley’s Octoberfast – The circular track of Mahoning Valley Speedway in Pennsylvania held its annual end-of-year Octoberfast event. On the card on Saturday was a 60-lap feature for the Late Models that is definitely in the running for Best Finish of 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS – Mahoning Valley Modifieds at Octoberfast – A 200-lap race for the Modifieds headlined the Octoberfast event at Mahoning Valley Speedway. 200 laps on the small circle set up a three-wide finish that will also be in the running for Best Finish of 2017.

Highlights – DIRTcar UMP Mods All-Star Invitational at The Dirt Track (NC) – The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds were also on the card at the World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Just like their counterparts from the Northeast, the UMP Modifieds also ran two features. Saturday’s All-Star Invitational was the one everyone has been talking about thanks to the incident between Kyle Strickler and David Stremme.

