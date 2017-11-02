Top 10: Things to Do in Pensacola During Snowball Derby

When the calendar flips to December, the number one thing to do in the Florida Panhandle is visit Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida for the Snowball Derby, especially this year with it being the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. But there’s also plenty of things to do in the City of Pensacola when you’re not at the track.

To help you find your way around the area and enhance your experience in Pensacola, Speed51.com provides you with a list of the top 10 things to do in Pensacola.

1) Take a Relaxing Stroll on Pensacola Beach

Just south of the city on Santa Rosa Island, lies Pensacola Beach, with its sparkling world-renowned beaches providing a great place for a relaxing stroll on a sunny day. You can also take a stroll on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, where there are plenty of shops and restaurants to sit down and relax at. For those looking to get in some fishing in the surf, you can hit up the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier to see if you can get lucky. (Click for more)

2) Visit Historic Downtown Pensacola

Downtown Pensacola offers a little bit of everything to visiting race fans in its historical surroundings. Renovated in recent years, it offers visitors plenty of places to shop and relax, as well as adding a historical perspective. For Derby weekend the place to be will be Beef ‘O Brady’s located on Palafox Street which will be home to the Snowball Derby Kickoff Show on Tuesday, November 28. (Downtown) (Beef ‘O Brady’s)

3) Visit the National Naval Aviation Museum

For those who love machines that not only go fast but also fly high, the National Naval Aviation Museum is a great place to get your fill. The museum located right next to the Pensacola Naval Air Station has many exhibits including restored aircraft that have flown with the US Navy and information on the elite Blue Angels who call Pensacola home throughout much of the year. (Click for more)

4) Visit Pensacola Lighthouse

When most go down to the coastline, one of the first destinations people look for is the local lighthouse. Pensacola Light, also located by the NAS, has a history all of its own and one great view of the Gulf. (Click for more)

5) Visit Perdido Key State Park

Another great destination for the outdoor adventurer is just southwest of Pensacola. Away from all the hustle and bustle, Perdido Key offers a further assortment of beaches and trails to explore on the water’s edge, untouched after all these years. (Click for more)

6) Play 18 at Osceola Golf Course

If you’re an avid golfer, bring your clubs to Pensacola. For race fans that are itching to hit the links during their time at Derby weekend, Osceola Golf Course is one of the best public courses in the area. You can play nine holes, a full 18 or hit up the driving range to keep your game sharp. (Click for more)

7) Have a Wild Time at Gulf Breeze Zoo

Southeast of Pensacola lies a great family destination with the Gulf Breeze Zoo, featuring an assortment of animals from across the globe. It is sure to be a wild time. (Click for more)

8) Take in a Game

While racing is one of Pensacola’s most well-known sports, it is also home to a number of professional teams. If you’re in Pensacola during the summer months, the AA baseball Pensacola Blue Wahoos play at Pensacola Bayfront Stadium. When the Derby is in action, check out the Pensacola Ice Flyers hockey team, who are three-time champions in the Southern Pro Hockey League. (Blue Wahoos) (Ice Flyers)

9) Shop at the Cordova Mall

If you want to shop, eat, or have a good time, the Cordova Mall has a wide range of shops and restaurants with one of the largest selections in the Pensacola area. (Click for more)

10) Have Some Fun at Fast Eddie’s Fun Center

If you’re in the mood to do a little racing yourself, be sure to go to Fast Eddie’s Fun Center on W Michigan Avenue. You have your choice of multiple go-kart tracks, a mini-golf course and an arcade. (Click for more)

-Text by Speed51.com Staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« VIDEO: #TBT World Finals Recap Big Block Modifieds Friday’s Race Accord Speedway Set to Host Fifth ‘Gobbler’ Event for Dirt Mods »