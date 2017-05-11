Top 10: Short Track Videos Now on the Speed51 Network

The last few weeks have been busy in the world of Short Track Racing, and our cameras have been there to capture all of it. With that in mind, we did our best to come up with a list of the 10 best videos to recently debut on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS.

Speed51 Breaks Down the Top 10 Females in the #51Draft – The 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes has come and gone, but the analysis of this year’s draft continues. Recently, Speed51.com put together a video of the top 10 female prospects in this year’s draft.

Pro Stock Drivers Discuss Test at New Hampshire – Granite State Pro Stock Series drivers recently made their first trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for an open test ahead of the inaugural New England Short Track Showdown. We caught up with a number of the drivers at the test to recap the day.

Short Track U.S. Nationals Test Day Recap Part #1 – Speed51.com’s Hannah Newhouse caught up with a handful of drivers during the first open test for the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol.

Short Track U.S. National Test Day Recap Part #2 – 51’s Casey LaJoie was also at Bristol for the first open test, and he too caught up with some drivers to discuss their first laps around the Last Great Colosseum.

ARCA Midwest Tour Joe Shear Classic Highlights From Madison (WI) – The ARCA Midwest Tour kicked off its 2017 season this past weekend with the Joe Shear Classic 200 at Madison International Speedway (WI). With a new format including an increase to 200 laps, there was plenty of excitement throughout the race.

PASS 300 at Beech Ridge (ME) Highlights – It’s the longest Late Model race in the State of Maine. The PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) is the ultimate test on drivers and their equipment. Check out the highlights from the race now on the Speed51 Network.

Southern Super Series Highlights From Five Flags (FL) – For the first time in 2017, Super Late Models made their way around Five Flags Speedway. With a stout field of Southern Super Series drivers in attendance, this is a race you don’t want to miss.

Southern Super Series Highlights From Mobile (AL) – It was a quick turnaround for Southern Super Series drivers after the race at Mobile. One night after racing at Five Flags in Pensacola, Florida, the drivers made their way to Mobile, Alabama for a 95-lap race. Our Speed51.com staff made the trip as well, and the highlights can be seen on the Speed51 Network.

Bump ‘N Run in the CRA Super Series at Anderson (IN) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series visited the tough bullring of Anderson Speedway and in the end it was a late bump ‘n run that helped to decide the winner.

Gilliland Discusses Being Selected #1 in the Short Track Draft – Upon being selected as the number-one pick in the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes, Todd Gilliland stopped by the #51Studio to discuss what it meant to be the top pick.

-Text by Speed51.com Staff.

