Top 10: Short Track Videos Now on the Speed51 Network

June 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

The last few weeks have been busy in the world of Short Track Racing, and our cameras have been there to capture all of it. With that in mind, we did our best to come up with a list of the 10 best videos to recently debut on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS.

 

Roderick & Choquette Photo Finish at South Alabama – The Pro Late Model special at South Alabama Speedway came down to a photo finish featuring two of the best Late Model drivers in the country. 

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Super Late Model Highlights From Oxford Plains – One driver’s misfortune with a lapped car opened up the door for a first-time SLM winner at Oxford.

 

Recap: Bowman Gray Modified 100 – Speed51.com’s Hannah Newhouse recaps Saturday’s 100-lap Modified race at Bowman Gray Stadium (NC).

 

Great American Stock Highlights From Salem – Our cameras were rolling as the Great American Stock Car Series made its way to Salem Speedway (IN) this past weekend.

 

Choquette & Pollard Showdown in SSS at Five Flags – The Southern Super Series made its second stop of the season at Pensacola’s Five Flags Speedway (FL).  At the end of the night it was a pair of veteran drivers battling for the win.

 

Short Track Super Series Music Video From Thunder Mountain – The Modifieds from the Short Track Super Series made their way to Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) and we put together a music video featuring the sights and sounds.

 

The leaders were swapping paint in the closing laps at Claremont. (Speed51.com photo)

RoC Modified Series Highlights From Spencer – The ground pounders from the Race of Champions Modified Series battle in the Troyer Bob’s Retirement 75 at Spencer Speedway in New York.

 

Bump ‘n Run for the Win in GSPSS at Claremont – One driver’s dominance came to an end as a result of a bump ‘n run in the final laps of the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 at Claremont.

 

Super Late Model Triple Crown #1 Highlights From Madison – The Super Late Models competed in Round One of the Triple Crown at Madison International Speedway and our cameras captured all the highlights.

 

Robbie Dean Memorial Highlights From Kil-Kare – Pro Late Models competed in the Robbie Dean Memorial at Kil-Kare Speedway (OH) this past weekend.

 

-Text by Speed51.com Staff.

