Top 10: Short Track Videos Now on the Speed51 Network

The last few weeks have been busy in the world of Short Track Racing, and our cameras have been there to capture all of it. With that in mind, we did our best to come up with a list of the 10 best videos to recently debut on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS.

Short Track Draft Presented by PFC Brakes on Speed51.com Promo – The 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC brakes is upon us. Who will be selected first overall this year? Will it be Todd Gilliland or Harrison Burton? Christian Eckes, or newcomer Hailie Deegan? We’ll find out soon enough, but first check out the sweet video.

Pro All-Stars Series Highlights from Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – The PASS Super Late Models always put on a thrilling show at the tricky Oxford Plains Speedway and this race was no different.

Short Track Draft Report: Harrison Burton – The second-generation driver has been touted by many, but does he have what it takes to be the first overall pick in the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes on Speed51.com? We break down Burton’s strengths and weaknesses.

Short Track Draft Report: Christian Eckes – The 2016 Snowball Derby champion rocketed to the top of many ballots with his impressive ending of 2016, but was it enough to be picked first? We break down Eckes’ strengths and weaknesses.

ACT Late Models Take on Lee USA Speedway in the NH Governor’s Cup (NH) – The ACT Late Models always put on a good show at the challenging Lee USA Speedway and this one was no different.

Modified Touring Series Highlights from Monadnock Speedway (NH) – The Modified Touring Series ran its first race of 2017 at the challenging bullring of Monadnock Speedway in New Hampshire. We were there to cover it all.

Big 8 Series Thrills in Fiery Opener at Rockford Speedway (IL) – The Big 8 Series at Rockford is always an exciting race. The season opener this past weekend was no different. Check out all of the highlights from a rough and tumble feature.

Campbell, VanDoorn Recap ARCA/CRA Super Series Spring 100 from Toledo Speedway (OH) – Brian Campbell continued his dominance of Toledo Speedway’s victory lane, but he wasn’t the strongest car at Toledo Speedway this last weekend. Hear from the top two finishers on how Campbell got the job done again.

Southern Modified Series Highlights from Caraway Speedway (NC) – Tim Brown added to his legacy in North Carolina by becoming a first-time winner. Yes, the 10-time Bowman Gray Stadium champion is now a first-time winner. Watch the video to find out what we mean.

Hoffman, Larson Thrill While Mitchell Rolls at Millbridge Speedway (NC) – Outlaw Karts at Millbridge Speedway always put on a wild show, especially when Nick Hoffman and Kyle Larson come to play.

-Text by Speed51.com Staff.

