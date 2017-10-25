Top 10: Short Track Racing Videos from the Past Week

More and more series and tracks are ending their seasons and crowning champions. Speed51.com had cameras on-hand for many of the season finales this past week. We put together a comprehensive list of what we believe are the top 10 racing videos from the past week to appear on the Speed51 Video Network.

HIGHLIGHTS – Southern Modified Racing Series Season Finale at Orange County (NC) – The Southern Modified Racing Series crowned its 2017 season champion at Rougemont, North Carolina’s Orange County Speedway in an exhilarating 75-lap feature.

HIGHLIGHTS – Long John 117 at Unity Raceway (ME) – Pavement Late Models graced the blacktop at Unity Raceway in Maine for the final time before the track transitions to dirt racing in 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS – Modified Touring Series Season Finale from Waterford (CT) – The young Modified series ended its season in style this past weekend on the bullring of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

HIGHLIGHTS – PASS South Howler 150 from Orange County (NC) – The Super Late Models of PASS South invaded the 3/8-mile Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina for 150 laps of action.

RECAP – SMRS Mods Season Finale at Orange County (NC) – The season finale for the Southern Modified Racing Series was a barn-burner of a race. Our Jacklyn Drake caught up the new champion, the runner-up and the race winner as well.

HIGHLIGHTS – Short Track Super Series Hard Clay Open 50 (NY) – The Short Track Super Series took on the Hard Clay of New York’s Orange County Fair Speedway last Thursday night.

HIGHLIGHTS – Outlaw Karts – Millbridge Speedway Intermediate Division (NC) – If you’re a fan of slide jobs, the 20-lap Intermediate division race from Millbridge Speedway last weekend is a race you’ll want to watch.

HIGHLIGHTS – Granite State Pro Stock Series Season Finale at Waterford (CT) – The Granite State Pro Stock Series crowned a champion this past weekend at the Connecticut Shoreline oval of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

HIGHLIGHTS – Wicked Good Vintage Outlaws at Unity Raceway (ME) – Relive the good ole days with some vintage racing action at Maine’s Unity Raceway.

HIGHLIGHTS – SK Modified Season Finale from Waterford (CT) – The SK Modifieds ended their season at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl with some controversy.

-Text and video by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

