Top 10: Short Track Racing Videos from the Past Week

October 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

More and more series and tracks are ending their seasons and crowning champions. Speed51.com had cameras on-hand for many of the season finales this past week. We put together a comprehensive list of what we believe are the top 10 racing videos from the past week to appear on the Speed51 Video Network.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Southern Modified Racing Series Season Finale at Orange County (NC) – The Southern Modified Racing Series crowned its 2017 season champion at Rougemont, North Carolina’s Orange County Speedway in an exhilarating 75-lap feature.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)HIGHLIGHTS – Long John 117 at Unity Raceway (ME) – Pavement Late Models graced the blacktop at Unity Raceway in Maine for the final time before the track transitions to dirt racing in 2018.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Modified Touring Series Season Finale from Waterford (CT) – The young Modified series ended its season in style this past weekend on the bullring of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – PASS South Howler 150 from Orange County (NC) The Super Late Models of PASS South invaded the 3/8-mile Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina for 150 laps of action. 

 

RECAP – SMRS Mods Season Finale at Orange County (NC) – The season finale for the Southern Modified Racing Series was a barn-burner of a race. Our Jacklyn Drake caught up the new champion, the runner-up and the race winner as well.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Short Track Super Series Hard Clay Open 50 (NY) – The Short Track Super Series took on the Hard Clay of New York’s Orange County Fair Speedway last Thursday night.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Outlaw Karts – Millbridge Speedway Intermediate Division (NC)  – If you’re a fan of slide jobs, the 20-lap Intermediate division race from Millbridge Speedway last weekend is a race you’ll want to watch.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Granite State Pro Stock Series Season Finale at Waterford (CT) – The Granite State Pro Stock Series crowned a champion this past weekend at the Connecticut Shoreline oval of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – Wicked Good Vintage Outlaws at Unity Raceway (ME) – Relive the good ole days with some vintage racing action at Maine’s Unity Raceway.

 

HIGHLIGHTS – SK Modified Season Finale from Waterford (CT) – The SK Modifieds ended their season at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl with some controversy.

 

-Text and video by Speed51 Staff.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 26 - 28: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Short Track Championships

  • October 28: Havasu 95 Speedway (AZ) - Lucas Oil Modifieds - Season Finale

  • October 28: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series - Super Late Models

  • October 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Haunted Hundred - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

