Top 10: Short Track Racing Videos From Across America

This past week has been a busy one in short track racing with gigantic events taking place all over the country at the same time on both dirt and pavement. We’ve done our best to put together what we feel are the top 10 videos currently on Speed51.com from the past week.

RECAP – 2017 Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway (NY) – Super DIRT Week is one of the biggest weeks of racing anywhere in the country. It is heaven for Big Block Dirt Modified fans. Speed51.com’s cameras were there all week long to cover all of the action.

HIGHLIGHTS – 46th Annual Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (IN) – The longest and most challenging race in Super Late Model racing took place this past weekend. With weather looming all race long the action was fierce from the drop of the green flag.

HIGHLIGHTS – ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – The Super Late Models of the ARCA Midwest Tour ended their season at the Oktoberfest event at Wisconsin’s La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

ON-BOARD – Riding with Larry Wight During Super DIRT Week Twin 30 – “Lightning” Larry Wight is one of the most exciting drivers to watch in Big Block Modified competition. We decided to strap a camera to the inside of his No. 99 machine and take a ride with the man himself at Oswego Speedway.

VIDEO – Short Track Center – Episode No. 5 – This week’s episode of Short Track Center on Speed51.com recapped big weekends of racing at Super DIRT Week, the Winchester 400 and Oktoberfest, as well as previewed the upcoming Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT). We were also joined by Matt Hirschman, the winner of the Race of Champions 250 at New York’s Lake Erie Speedway.

HIGHLIGHTS – Lee Oktoberfest Pro Stock 50 at Lee USA Speedway (NH) – The bullring of Lee USA Speedway in Lee, New Hampshire ran their own Oktoberfest event this weekend with the Pro Stocks going for 50 tough laps.

VIDEO – ONE-ON-ONE With Max McLaughlin at Super DIRT Week – Max McLaughlin scored one of the biggest wins of his career in one of the triple-30 qualifying races at Oswego Speedway during Super DIRT Week. We caught up with the second-generation driver to discuss his win.

HIGHLIGHTS – Big 8 Late Model Series Finale at Oktoberfest (WI) – The Big 8 Late Model Series concluded its season on Saturday night during Oktoberfest weekend at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin.

HIGHLIGHTS – CRA Street Stock 50 at Winchester Speedway (IN) – Street Stocks on the high banks of Winchester Speedway is always a thrilling race.

RECAP – Super DIRT Week Qualifying Day at Oswego Speedway (NY) – Qualifying Day at Super DIRT Week is a nerve-wracking day. Hear from all of the players as they recap their stressful days.

-Text and video by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 at La Crosse (WI) VIDEO: Highlights – STSS American Racer Afton Match Races »