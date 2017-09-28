Top 10: Short Track Racing Videos From Across America

The last week has been a busy one in the world of short track racing. Our video cameras have been all over the place capturing the highlights. Narrowing down the additions to our catalog to just 10 videos is almost a herculean task, but that’s what we did so we could bring you our Top 10 Videos from this week in Short Track racing.

VIDEO – Ted Christopher – Short Track Center Tribute – A little more than one week ago, the Modified world lost a legend. Our Bob Dillner paid tribute to Ted Christopher on the third episode of Short Track Center. You can view the tribute here.

RECAP – 2017 Martinsville 300 Post Race Sound – Hear from Lee Pulliam, Phillip Morris, Peyton Sellers and more as they recap the first ValleyStar Credit Union 300 under the new LED lights at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway.

HIGHLIGHTS – RoC Asphalt Modifieds – US Open at Lancaster National Speedway (NY) – The annual US Open for the RoC Asphalt Modified Tour was held this past Sunday at the Lancaster National Speedway.

HIGHLIGHTS – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour at Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) – The Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway just outside of Indianapolis is one of the biggest races of the year for the Champion Racing Association.

Highlights: PASS North at White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – The Super Late Models of the Pro All Stars Series took on the high banks of New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday night.

HIGHLIGHTS – Southern Super Series at Five Flags Speedway (FL) – The Southern Super Series crowned a champion at Five Flags Speedway, the home of the Snowball Derby. The track also crowned a champion in the Blizzard Series as well.

ONE-ON-ONE – Chatting with Timothy Peters After Winning LMSC 300 at Martinsville (VA) – For the second time in his LMSC 300 career at Martinsville, Timothy Peters left the paperclip with a grandfather clock. Hear from Peters as he describes his win.

HIGHLIGHTS – Pro Late Models at Five Flags Speedway (FL) – The Pro Late Models ran their last race of the regular season at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday night. At the end of 100 laps a champion would be crowned as well.

HIGHLIGHTS – ARCA Midwest Tour – Thunderstruck 93 at Elko Speedway (MN) – Dalton Zehr versus Ty Majeski. Who will take the Thunderstruck crown?

RECAP – Practice/Qualifying for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (VA) – Practice/qualifying for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway was anything but routine. Our Bob Dillner explains what went down after an eventful qualifying session.

-Text and video by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

