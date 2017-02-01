Top 10: Short Track Racing Events to Attend in February

February has finally begun and that means one thing to racers all over the country: racing season is just about to really get underway. With that in mind, we here at Speed51.com powered by JEGS wanted to take a look at the top 10 short track races in the month of February.

SRL Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park (CA) – It’s the highest-paying asphalt Super Late Model race in the country with $30,000 going to the winner. That alone makes this race huge, but there’s another factor this year. It’s the Kyle Busch/Erik Jones SLM rematch that everybody has been hoping for since the underdog Jones triumphed over Busch at the 2012 Snowball Derby. And on top of all of that, race fans from around the country (and the world) can watch that rematch live on Speed51 TV

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing (SLM) at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – The Supers always put on a great show at New Smyrna Speedway. The best part about Speedweeks is we get to watch them put on that show every night for eight days. 2017 SpeedFest 200 winner Harrison Burton is already confirmed to be going back to New Smyrna after scoring two wins at New Smyrna last year.

DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia County Speedway (FL) with the Super DIRTcar Series – If you’re a dirt racer, Volusia is the place to be in February, especially if you’re a Big-Block Modified driver. Sprint Car guys and Late Model guys have already had some races, but all Big Block tracks in the Northeast are still frozen. This is a chance for the teams to shake off the cold and race for the awesome gator trophy that are only given out at Volusia.

41st Winter Nationals at East Bay Raceway Park (FL) – This is the big show for the Lucas Oil Late Models. Six straight nights of racing at the highly competitive East Bay facility is a fun week of racing for any race fan, especially when you add in Crate Late Models, Modifieds and more as well.

Pro All-Stars Series Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) – Super Late Model racing in the Carolinas kicks off this Saturday at the challenging Dillon Motor Speedway when the Pro All-Stars Series comes to town. The temperatures are still a bit chilly in the Carolinas at this time of the year, but it’s warm enough to sit in the stands and watch a great Late Model race with friends.

Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway (AZ) – Super Late Model racing in the Valley of the Sun gets started this weekend at Tucson Speedway with the Chilly Willy 150. That’s right, we said 150. This race was previously a 100-lap affair, but for the second straight year the Super Late Models will go for 150 laps. They’ll be joined by Modifieds and Pro Trucks as well.

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing (Modifieds) at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – This year’s Tour-type Modified field is expected to be one of the strongest in recent memory. Drivers such as Ryan Preece, Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, Timmy Solomito and more expected to be making the trip to the fast half-mile oval in the middle of this month to put on exciting races for five straight nights. Included in those five nights of racing are the John Blewett III Memorial 76 and the Richie Evans Memorial 100.

Icebreaker 100 at Desoto Speedway (FL) – The Sunshine State Challenge Series Super Late Models will take to the track for what is already their second race of the 2017 season at Desoto Speedway. The first race of the year last month was thrilling, and this one is expected to be as well.

Second Greenville Meltdown at Greenville Pickens Speedway (SC) – Greenville Pickens is one of the most historic race tracks in the Carolinas and this winter it underwent a bit of a facelift. The track repaved the racing lines in the corners for this season, and that new pavement will get its first test in just a couple of weeks at the Second Annual Greenville Meltdown Super Late Model race. $10,000 goes to the winner for this special event that is sure to be a good time.

Kickoff to Speedweeks at Bronson Speedway (FL) – For the second straight year there will be a Tour-type Modified race at Bronson Speedway the Saturday before racing begins at New Smyrna. Last year’s race saw a great battle between Ryan Preece and Ron Silk before Preece drove away to the win. Both drivers are expected to return for this year’s event.

Other Events Taking Place

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will kick off its season at the Super Bowl of Racing at Georgia’s Golden Isles Speedway. Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala will host the eighth Winter Dirt Games event. Florida’s Showtime Speedway is the place to be for Figure 8 fans in February as they host the World Figure 8 Finals. The USMTS Modifieds will run for three nights at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Texas.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

