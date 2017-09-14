Top 10 Reasons Drivers Should Enter the Winchester 400

One of the biggest Super Late Model races of the year is fast approaching, so with the help of the Champion Racing Association (CRA) staff we have decided to put together a list of the top 10 reasons drivers should enter the 46th Annual Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (IN).

After you read this list and are ready to file your entry, click here to download the entry form.

10. If you haven’t competed in an ARCA/CRA Super Series race so far this season OR if enter the race using a crate-powered car, you will receive a free tire if you’re one of the first 10 drivers to enter and attempt the Winchester 400.

9. If you’ve never raced the Winchester 400, you could collect a $1,000 bonus if you finish ahead of the other first timers in the race.

8. If your race car is powered by a crate engine, you could walk away with a $1,000 bonus if you finish ahead of the rest of the crate-powered cars.

7. If you make the race, you’re guaranteed a minimum of $1,250 to start.

6. There will be three bonuses in the amounts of $1,000, $600 and $400 given to the top-three finishers who are traveling, non-series regulars.

5. You don’t have to worry about bringing in a high-powered pit crew. The Winchester 400 will use the controlled-cautions format, ensuring that you won’t lose positions on pit road. When a yellow comes out teams will have two laps to service their race car without losing laps or positions on pit road.

4. It will pay to lead laps. With $25 guaranteed per lap, over $10,000 is available in lap leader bonus money.

3. The winning driver could take home a hefty $28,000 plus. The race pays $16,000-to-win with bonuses and lap leader bonus money making it a lucrative race.

2. Your race team will receive a large amount of exposure in front of a national audience. From pre and post-race coverage to a national pay-per-view broadcast, plenty of eyes are sure to be on your car and the sponsors who support you.

1. It’s the Winchester 400 and short track racing legends are made at Winchester. The list of drivers to win the Winchester 400 include Bob Senneker, Mark Martin, Rusty Wallace, Mike Eddy, Butch Miller, Gary St. Amant, Scott Hantz, Dave Stremme, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Ross Kenseth and Chase Elliott.

So what are you waiting for? Send in your Winchester 400 entry form today by clicking here.

