Top 10: Pavement Short Tracks to Watch During 2017 Season

Elko Speedway (Elko, MN) – With the track making the decision to drop Super Late Models from weekly competition some fans/racers might be upset about the upcoming season. They will still be hosting the ARCA Midwest Tour for the Thunderstruck 93. The track will still run Late Models and there will be 30 feature events including double features for the 2017 season.

Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA) – Kern County has already established themselves as the staple of the west as far as race tracks go. The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown race for Super Late Models will kick off a long season filled with action. The 2017 full season schedule is not out, but we know that Late Models will be a focus. Kern will also host the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Series in the spring and the fall.

Kil-Kare Speedway (Xenia, OH) – According to the CRA schedule, the Kil-Kare Speedway will reopen in 2017 for the CRA Super Series and hopefully more. A quick look around the internet finds little more information, but hopefully good things are to come.

Montgomery Motor Speedway (Montgomery, AL) – The track outside of Alabama’s state capital is picking up a lot of steam heading into the 2017 season. They have revitalized the Pro Late Model scene in the Deep South with great car counts in their Show Me the Money series this past year. Now they have changed their top race of the year, the Alabama 200, to a Pro race instead of a Super Late Model show. The Supers will return to Montgomery with the Southern Super Series in July.

Madera Speedway (Madera, CA) – We have seen lots of success with the LoanMart Open Late Model Series which runs several times a year. Over 14 divisions earned points there in 2016 so it’s definitely on our radar for success and we hope to see more in 2017.

Oxford Plains Speedway (Oxford, ME) – The Super Late Model car count has been strong and the winners list was long last year which aided a great season. Oxford will host three regular PASS North races and a non-points race leading up to the Oxford 250 which will be on August 27. The opportunities for Super Late Model drivers are endless in this region with the weekly racing and the 250.

4-17 Southern Raceway (Punta Gorda, FL) – The Florida track now known as 4-17 Southern Speedway is set to reopen in 2017. Again, we are still waiting on more information, but open race tracks are good race tracks. They were holding an open practice the week before Christmas.

South Boston Speedway (South Boston, VA) – If you are a race fan and South Boston is your home track then 2017 could be very exciting. The new asphalt has been laid down and the track will be lightning fast for the Late Models Stock Cars. The visiting NASCAR K&N Pro Series East cars will be in town for double races along with the CARS Tour and the PASS South Super Late Models.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (Thompson, CT) – The return of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East to Thompson strikes some interest in a track that runs a limited schedule. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will also visit the track four times, including stops for the traditional Ice Breaker and World Series weekends.

Unity Raceway (Unity, ME) – For the first time since 1979, Unity Raceway will open its doors under the ownership of someone other than Ralph Nason. The longtime owner of the facility sold the track to George Fernald, who will take over operations on January 1, 2017. With new ownership and new visions, it will be interesting to see what the future may hold for one of Maine’s most historic racing venues.

