Top 10 Videos

Top 10: New Racing Videos on the Speed51 Network

June 21, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

The Speed51 Video Network has been churning out videos like a production line. All types of racing videos have hit our site recently, from interviews to race highlights, to race replays and more. We have decided to try to pick out a list of our 10 best new videos for your viewing pleasure. And remember, if you’re not a premium member of the Speed51 Network, you can become one for just $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year by clicking here.

 

EVENT REPLAY: Summer Thunder TV Follow Your Dreams 125 at Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Outlaw Late Models roared around Michigan’s Kalamazoo Speedway in the Gary Terry Follow Your Dreams 125. Network members can watch the entire race on-demand at their leisure.

 

300x250 Summer Thunder Afton 2017.06.21PASS North Highlights from Speedway 95 (ME) – The Pro All Stars Series always puts on a good show wherever they go in the northeast and Sunday’s race at Speedway 95 was no different. Derek Griffith, Travis Benjamin and Garrett Hall put on a wild battle for the race win.

 

Super DIRTcar Series Outlaw 100 Highlights from Outlaw Speedway (NY) – The Big Block Modifieds of the Super DIRTcar Series headed back to Outlaw Speedway for the first time in 26 years, and we have all of the highlights from a thrilling 100-lap feature.

 

Modified Touring Series Highlights from Riverhead Raceway (NY) – The first-year Modified series took a ferry trip across the Long Island Sound to Riverhead Raceway for its first visit to the tight New York bullring.

 

ACT Highlights from White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – The American-Canadian Tour Late Models ventured over to New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park for a 150-lap battle on the high-banked bullring.

 

On-Board with Jack Dossey III from Salem Speedway (IN) – Ever wanted to see what it’s like to race around the 33-degree half-mile oval of Indiana’s Salem Speedway? Now you can by taking a few laps with Jack Dossey III during a JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Model feature.

 

APC Late Model Series Highlights from Peterborough Speedway (CAN) – We head north of the border for this one as the APC Late Model Series took ran 150 laps at the Ontario bullring.

 

PASS North Highlights from Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) –  The Super Late Models of PASS North ran a home race at the Oxford Plains Speedway, a track that always puts on a thriller, and this time it was for a guaranteed starting spot in the 44th Annual Oxford 250.

 

ACT Highlights from Thunder Road International Speedbowl (VT) – The American-Canadian Tour stayed at home on June 11th as the series took on the high-banked quarter-mile of the famous Thunder Road.

 

Recap: Super DIRTcar Series at Five Mile Point (NY) – Tire wear was the talk of the garage area after this race. Hear from Matt Sheppard and Brett Hearn as they shared their thoughts.

 

-Text by Speed51 Staff.

