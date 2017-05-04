LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
PFC Short Track Draft T10 Youngest

Top 10: Best Drivers 15 and Under in Short Track Draft

May 4, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - National, Short Track Draft, Top Stories

In this edition of 51’s Top 10, we’re taking a look at the 10 best young drivers in the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes on Speed51.com. Now, when we say “young drivers” we of course have to be very specific since every driver on the draft ballot is technically “young” by being under 25.  This list is for the really young drivers.  The drivers that can’t even have a learner’s permit to drive on the street yet.  This list is a list of the 10 best draft eligible drivers under the age of 15 years old.

 

#1 – Raphael Lessard – 15 – Super Late Models

The Canadian turned many heads in 2016 when he won the CARS Tour Super Late Model championship. In addition to winning the championship he also scored four wins and nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts. He turned enough heads to go straight into the top 10 of the 2017 draft, getting picked in the seventh spot this year.

 

Kraus in ARCA Midwest Tour Victory Lane at Dells Raceway Park in 2016. (Speed51.com photo)

Kraus in ARCA Midwest Tour Victory Lane at Dells Raceway Park in 2016. (Speed51.com photo)

#2 – Derek Kraus – 15 – Super Late Models/NASCAR K&N Pro Series

Even though Kraus is just 15 years old, it already seems like he’s a veteran because he’s been racing so long. He’s already made two Snowball Derby starts, has won an ARCA Midwest Tour race, and now is taking on stock cars in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. Kraus has been on the radar screens of many for a while now and as a result he was selected 17th overall in this year’s draft.

 

#3 – Chandler Smith – 14 – Super Late Models

Chandler Smith hasn’t picked up the wins in Supers the way Lessard has, but Smith is still learning the ropes and has run well. He’s consistently running in or near the top 10, even in races with deeply talented fields. Even without the wins, Smith’s consistent ways were enough to get him picked at the 29th spot.

 

#4 – Carson Kvapil – 13 – Limited Late Models/Outlaw Karts

Picked at the 45th position, Kvapil might be one of the youngest drivers in the top 51. Kvapil made Millbridge Speedway (NC) his personal playground in 2016, picking up 20 wins in the Intermediate division of Outlaw Kart competition at the 1/5-mile clay oval. In 2017 he’s beginning to dabble in asphalt racing and has already won in a Limited Late Model at Greenville Pickens

Kvapil with one of many checkered flags he captured in 2016 at Millbridge Speedway. (Speed51.com photo)

Kvapil with one of many checkered flags he captured in 2016 at Millbridge Speedway. (Speed51.com photo)

Speedway (SC).

 

#5 – Carson Hocevar – 14 – Pro Late Models

Carson Hocevar made headlines in 2016 by becoming the youngest winner in a Late Model race at Michigan’s tough Berlin Raceway.  Unfortunately for Hocevar, the win resulted in him being banned from Berlin Raceway for the rest of the year by NASCAR for being too young. Since then, Hocevar has started travelling to races with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and has been fast everywhere he’s gone.  Hocevar was drafted 49th in this year’s draft.

 

#6 – Connor Okrzesik – 15 – Super Late Models

The 15 year old qualified for his first Snowball Derby in 2016, and had an impressive run as well. Okrzesik raced his way to 13th after starting deep in the field in the 33rd position.  Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for Okrzesik to make the top 51 as he found himself on the “Missed the Cut” list this year.

 

Honeyman climbs out of the roof hatch after a win in his Bandolero. (Speed51.com photo)

Honeyman climbs out of the roof hatch after a win in his Bandolero. (Speed51.com photo)

#7 – Leland Honeyman – 12 – Bandoleros

This driver is still a few years away from being on the voter’s radar screens, but he’ll be there soon enough.  Honeyman is still racing Bandoleros and dominating the scene.  So far in 2017 Honeyman is already up to nine wins.  In 16 races in 2017, Honeyman has just one finish off of the podium.

 

#8 – Dawson Cram – 15 – Super Late Models/Bandoleros

Similar to Honeyman, Cram made his name as a young teenager in Bandoleros, winning 13 times in the Bandits division as well as the Summer Shootout championship in the division. Cram recently made his first Super Late Model start at the Easter Bunny 150. He finished 26th due to a crash.

 

#9 – Ryan Millington – 15 – Late Model Stock Cars

For the last few years at Hickory Motor Speedway, the dominator has been Josh Berry.  That hasn’t been the case this year.  It’s been 15-year-old Ryan Millington.  The young gun has picked up five wins already and is leading the points standings. He’s also making a few Super and Pro Late Model starts as well.

 

#10 – Giovanni Bromante – 13 –  Pro Late Models

The young Long Islander has moved on from Legends cars and go karts and is now trying his hand at Pro Late Model racing.  While the success hasn’t come as fast as it has every other discipline of racing the youngster has tried, he’s still only 13 years old and has plenty of time to learn.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

Presenting Partner