Title Sponsor Announced for the 67th Annual Race of Champions

North East, Pa. – The Erie Sports Commission is pleased to announce that Presque Isle Downs and Casino will serve as the title sponsor for the 67th Annual Race of Champions when it makes its debut at Lake Erie Speedway September 28 through September 30. The three-day event is the final event of the Race of Champions’ 2017 asphalt racing calendar. The event is the second-longest consecutive-running auto racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

This marks the return of the event to Pennsylvania after a 25-year absence in the Keystone State. That 1991 event was held on the ¾-mile Pocono Raceway, and it had previously been run at the legendary Langhorne Speedway, where the very first Race of Champions event was held in 1951. Since then, the race has been hosted 35 times in Pennsylvania between Langhorne and Pocono. Event organizers anticipate 100 top racing teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to take part in the event.

Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting modified and stock car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to announce Presque Isle Downs and Casino as the title sponsor of our premier event, the Race of Champions 250 Weekend,” said Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions Steward. “We are extremely grateful for their support in making this weekend possible for the fans and participants who will get to experience Erie for the first time. We have received tremendous support from the Erie community thus far, including that of Lake Erie Speedway and the Erie Sports Commission. It has brought a great deal of excitement to our premiere event which will take place in northwest Pennsylvania for the first time.”

“The Race of Champions Weekend is going to be an exciting addition to Erie’s sports calendar, and we couldn’t be happier to play a part in its success,” said Jeff Favre, Vice President and General Manager of Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

“The Race of Champions is a tremendous fit for Erie, and I am thrilled that Presque Isle Downs and Casino has chosen to play such a major role in its success,” said Ron Sertz, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

“We are looking forward to establishing this as a long-standing event on Erie’s fall calendar.”

The Erie Sports Commission is committed to promoting the Erie region as a prime destination for sports and recreation. The major goals of the ESC are to attract, create, support, and host sporting and recreational events that have a positive economic impact on the region, and assist in maximizing the potential of all regional sports facilities and venues. The ESC strives to enhance the image of Erie by showcasing the community, promote wellness through healthy lifestyles, and improve the quality of life for community members of all ages.

Race of Champions Press Release. Photo Credit: Alex & Helen Bruce

