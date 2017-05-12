LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Slider 51 TV Bristol Announcement Graphic

Time is Short for Bristol Early Bird Special for Video Broadcast

May 12, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Short Track US Nationals, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Don’t miss out on the Early Bird Special of the pay-per-view broadcast of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. While many fans are planning a visit to Thunder Valley for this unique event on May 20-21, 2017, others can watch all the action via a multi-camera video broadcast on speed51.com for only $44.99 (two-day ticket).

 

Bristol Motor Speedway and Speed51.com wanted to make sure the fans, friends, and family of the more than 500 teams entered for the event can still cheer on their favorite drivers.

 

300x250 Bristol Early BirdThe Early Bird Special offers both Saturday May 20th and Sunday, May 21st for $44.99 and is available for purchase here. The Early Bird Special will end May 19th at the beginning of the event weekend.

 

Saturday’s action includes the three different forms of Late Model qualifying, plus qualifier races and features for the Street Stocks, Modifieds and Compacts. That single-day ticket will be available for purchase for $24.99 on the day of the event.

 

The last chance race as well as the features for the Late Model Stocks, Pro Late Models, and Super Late Models will occur on Sunday and will be available for purchase for $29.99 during the event weekend.

 

Speed51.com will also have Trackside Now coverage throughout the weekend, which will showcase all the action at the “Last Great Coliseum.”

 

Purchase the LIVE Broadcast for the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway at the Early Bird rate

Don’t miss out on the Early Bird Special of the pay-per-view broadcast of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. While many fans are planning a visit to Thunder Valley for this unique event on May 20-21, 2017, others can watch all the action via a multi-camera video broadcast on speed51.com for only $44.99 (two-day ticket).

 

Bristol Motor Speedway and Speed51.com wanted to make sure the fans, friends, and family of the more than 500 teams entered for the event can still cheer on their favorite drivers.

 

The Early Bird Special offers both Saturday May 20th and Sunday, May 21st for $44.99 and is available for purchase here. The Early Bird Special will end May 19th at the beginning of the event weekend.

 

Saturday’s action includes the three different forms of Late Model qualifying, plus qualifier races and features for the Street Stocks, Modifieds and Compacts. That single-day ticket will be available for purchase for $24.99 on the day of the event.

 

The last chance race as well as the features for the Late Model Stocks, Pro Late Models, and Super Late Models will occur on Sunday and will be available for purchase for $29.99 during the event weekend.

 

Speed51.com will also have Trackside Now coverage throughout the weekend, which will showcase all the action at the “Last Great Coliseum.”

 

Purchase the LIVE Broadcast for the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway at the Early Bird rate here.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 13: Langley Speedway (VA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • May 13: Star Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • May 13: Oswego Speedway (NY) - Richie Evans Memorial - Race of Champions Modified Series

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

Presenting Partner