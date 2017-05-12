Time is Short for Bristol Early Bird Special for Video Broadcast

Don’t miss out on the Early Bird Special of the pay-per-view broadcast of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. While many fans are planning a visit to Thunder Valley for this unique event on May 20-21, 2017, others can watch all the action via a multi-camera video broadcast on speed51.com for only $44.99 (two-day ticket).

Bristol Motor Speedway and Speed51.com wanted to make sure the fans, friends, and family of the more than 500 teams entered for the event can still cheer on their favorite drivers.

The Early Bird Special offers both Saturday May 20th and Sunday, May 21st for $44.99 and is available for purchase here. The Early Bird Special will end May 19th at the beginning of the event weekend.

Saturday’s action includes the three different forms of Late Model qualifying, plus qualifier races and features for the Street Stocks, Modifieds and Compacts. That single-day ticket will be available for purchase for $24.99 on the day of the event.

The last chance race as well as the features for the Late Model Stocks, Pro Late Models, and Super Late Models will occur on Sunday and will be available for purchase for $29.99 during the event weekend.

Speed51.com will also have Trackside Now coverage throughout the weekend, which will showcase all the action at the “Last Great Coliseum.”

