Tim Kerr Rolls Through May With Four Top-10s

PICTON, Ont. – May 31, 2017 – Tim Kerr wrapped up the month of May last weekend with his fourth top-10 finish of the month in Big-Block Modified competition at Fulton Speedway. The Picton, Ont. driver is off to a strong start this season in his first five starts.

“I think it’s been a huge success for us. I’m super happy with the progress we’ve been making,” Kerr said. “We’re having a blast. We have a good bunch of guys that come and help. We’ve got a lot of friends and racing family kind of deal. It’s an enjoyable weekend every weekend.”

Kerr continues to run weekly at Brewerton and Fulton speedways in New York with his Village Variety and Gas Bar/Home Hardware Picton No.07 team. During last week’s race at Fulton, Kerr showed speed when he raced to a ninth-place finish after restarting at the rear of the field following an early-race incident.

“It was a long way to travel through a lot of good racecars, so I’m not disappointed with it at all,” Kerr said. “The car was really good. We were battling a bit of a tight condition, but after two or three laps on a run it would free up. Then it was really good. We just have to make some adjustments to get some straightaway speed.”

The same tight condition that affected Kerr on Saturday has been a thorn in his side for most of the opening month. In his most recent race, Kerr believes he made a breakthrough to help solve the problem.

“I think I’ve narrowed that down,” Kerr said. “We’re going to make the necessary adjustments to try and get the under steer out of the car. The biggest thing is that it hasn’t turned 100 per cent. That’s what we need to get under control. Once we get the steering back under us, I think what we had this week will work pretty well.”

Kerr is certainly pointed in the right direction with his early season success. The results through the first month of the season are well deserved too with the talented level of competition at Brewerton and Fulton on a regular basis.

“Brewerton seems to have the class of any field on a regular basis,” Kerr said. “Every night you have 24 to 28 of the best Modified racers in the northeast at that racetrack. It’s definitely a blessing to be able to run in the top-10. We’re capable of it, it’s just showing the consistency of doing it on a regular basis.”

Kerr will be back in action when weekly racing resumes at Brewerton and Fulton on June 2 and 3.

SEASON STATS

2017 Season Stats: 5 Starts – 0 Wins, 1 Top-5, 4 Top-10s, 1 Heat Win