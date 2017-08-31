Tight Southern Super Series Points Battle Heads to Georgia

Two races remain in the Southern Super Series as they head to Cordele, GA this weekend to Crisp Motorsports Park. Going into the weekend, points leader Stephen Nasse holds a mere eleven-point lead over second place challenger Chandler Smith. Behind them, Garrett Jones watches the battle unfold as he sits 35 points behind Nasse with a slim chance at the championship still remaining.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring a car home every weekend that we can work on and fine tune to be able to make gains on and that has made all the difference in these strong runs,” Nasse told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Nasse has been a strong competitor just about every where he goes but he knows that every time he goes to Cordele it’s a coin toss on how well they are going to run.

“It’s been I run good, I run bad, I run good, I run bad, and to be honest this time around is the time I am supposed to run bad but I am hoping and praying and knocking on some wood that we can pull off a good finish still.”

Fortunately for Nasse he has the notes from a good run earlier this year and intends to put those to good use to break the rotation and gather another strong run to hold onto the points lead.

“We ran really well there earlier this year when we ran third to Harrison Burton and Erik Jones so I know that we can do it, so hopefully we can have another run like that.”

Youngster Chandler Smith also hopes for a good finish going into this weekends race to close the points gap between himself and Nasse. For him, his 2017 expectations have already been far exceeded.

“This is our first full season in Supers so we were really just looking to maybe get a win or two. We really weren’t even planning on points racing so the fact that we are in contention for the championship is unreal,” Smith told Speed51.com

Although he has already had, in his eyes, a successful season he still wants to strive for the championship that is within his grasp.

“We have run good at Cordele before so I am sure we will be pretty good this weekend. It would be awesome to run well and maybe even pick up that first win.”

The Southern Super Series takes on Crisp Motorsports Park this Friday evening and fans can watch the battle for the points lead unfold on live via Speed51.com’s stream of the race. Fans can purchase their live video ticket for just $14.99 by clicking here.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Speed51 to Live Stream Southern Super Series From Cordele 10 to Attend: Short Track Races Across America This Weekend »