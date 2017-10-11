Tight CARS Tour Title Races Wrap Up at South Boston

The CARS Tour rolls into South Boston Speedway (VA) this weekend to wrap up their season and determine a champion in both their Super Late Models and Late Model Stocks divisions. Both divisions have tight championship battles that are coming down to the wire at the newly-paved short track as four drivers will lay it all on the line this weekend.

Kyle Busch Motorsport’s Cole Rouse heads into the season finale leading the points chase in the Super Late Model division over Hickory, North Carolina’s Brandon Setzer.

“We’ve got to go out there and get max points however we can. There may not be as many cars but there are going to be a lot of good cars there so I need to try and get some of those cars in between us,” Setzer told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Setzer had tough luck at a handful of races this season but also had strong runs as well including a pair of wins at Dominion Raceway in Virginia earlier in the season.



“We have had a ton of ups and downs this season. We started off pretty good with some wins and strong runs but after crashing our car at Bristol we have really struggled,” said Setzer. “Our car seemed to really like the new pavement at Dominion and so we are looking forward to going to South Boston with it because we have had success there before. “

Cole Rouse wants to end the season with a bang and has his sights set on more than just finishing ahead of Setzer as he only has an eight-point lead on Setzer.

“I’d really like to get a win and finish the season off with the win and the championship. It would be great to get one for the team to thank the guys for all their hard work they have put into the car this season,” Rouse said.

The Late Model Stock season has also been one that has set the scene for an intense battle in the season finale. The story line of the season was the rookie versus the veteran as youngster Layne Riggs leads seasoned driver Josh Berry into championship night.

“Its great getting to go up against the best guys around like JR Motorsports with our small team and that we can do pretty good and be competitive and battle for wins,” Layne Riggs said.

Although he is only 15 years old, Riggs is going into the weekend with a much older and mature mentality. He holds a four-point lead over the JRM driver of Josh Berry.

“I am going to run the race just like any other race. I look at every car the same when I go out on the track. I know some are obviously faster than others and he has obviously had a lot of luck and success behind the wheel,” said Riggs. “He’s had a lot of seat time in a Late Model Stock and I am still basically a rookie so to be able to go up against him for the championship is pretty incredible.”

Josh Berry is looking for his first CARS Tour LMSC championship after winning the owner’s points championship last season. JRM teammate Anthony Alfredo still has a shot at the title as well as Alfredo sits nine points out of the lead.

“There is a little bit of pressure but its no different that any other race,” Berry said. “We have a had a good year and so did Layne which is what made this points battle so tight. But I don’t feel a ton of pressure. I have been doing this stuff a long time and I have been put in a lot of situations and I just feel like we go and do the best we can and try and make no mistakes and be there at the end and we will be in contention. “

Championship night for the CARS Tour wraps the season up this Saturday night and Speed51.com will be there covering all the action with our Trackside Now coverage that goes live at 1 p.m. ET.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

