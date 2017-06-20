Tigers to Take Two Thursday Night at Thunder Road

Barre, VT – The Thunder Road summer racing season motors on this Thursday, June 22 with North Country Federal Credit Union Night. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers have the main stage with double features on tap for the track’s storied division.

The Flying Tigers open the evening with round one of the Myers Container Services Triple Crown Series, which was rescheduled from the rain-shortened Harvest Equipment event on June 4. They will then conclude the night with their regularly scheduled North Country Federal Credit Union feature. In between, the Thunder Road Late Models and Allen Lumber Street Stocks have a full card of action as well.

Hinesburg’s Trevor Lyman has quickly emerged as a Flying Tiger title contender during the young season. Returning to the Tiger ranks this season after an extended hiatus, the veteran has won the last two events on the Barre high banks, catapulting him to third in the standings. He will look for his third straight victory in the 75-lap Triple Crown make-up event and is scheduled to start 17th after qualifying was set during the June 4 event.

“Seventy-five laps is a long race, so you have to be patient,” Lyman said. “Hopefully the competition thinks the same way and we get to have a lot of fun in both races. Thunder Road is a lot about being in the right place at the right time. The car’s pretty good, so if we can pick the right lane, dodge any wrecks, and make our way up through the field, I think we’ve got a pretty good shot.”

A number of other top Tiger racers look to shine on Thursday. Former champions Brendan Moodie of Wolcott and Dwayne Lanphear of Morrisville. Moodie and Lanphear have finished on the podium at every event so far this season. Veteran Mike Martin of Craftsbury Common sits right behind the front-running trio, while rookie Jaden Perry of Hardwick has been one of the fastest competitors all season. Former champion Jason Woodard of Waterbury Center hopes to rebound from a rear end failure last time out, while Joe Steffen, rookie Jamon Perry, Mike Billado, and defending Rookie of the Year Kevin Dodge are among others expected.

The Thunder Road Late Model title chase is starting to take shape after last week’s double features. Defending “King of the Road” Scott Dragon of Milton sits atop the pack on the strength of three straight top-six finishes, while Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke ranks second after triumphing on Casella Night. Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien sits third thanks to his Memorial Day Classic win and a pair of semi-feature victories, with Trampas Demers, Eric Chase, and Jason Corliss all in the early hunt.

In the Allen Lumber Street Stocks, cousins Reilly Lanphear of Duxbury and Brandon Lanphear of Morrisville are in a dead heat for the points lead after four events. Hardwick’s Will Hennequin is hot on their heels, while veteran Alan Maynard, former champion Gary Mullen, and sophomore competitor Kelsea Woodard are also within 20 points of the leaders.

The full night of racing begins at 7:00pm with the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series make-up feature for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. The regularly scheduled North Country Federal Credit Union program will follow. The pit gates open at 4:00pm with the general admission gates at 5:15pm. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Thunder Road Press Release. Photo Credit: Alan Ward

