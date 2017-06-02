Thunder Road Tiger Triple Crown Takes Center Stage Sunday

Barre, Vt. — Thunder Road’s 58th season of racing roars on this Sunday, June 4 with the annual Harvest Equipment event. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers will headline the action-packed program with the first leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series.

The extra-distance special event for the famed division will feature up to 100 laps of green flag action. A separate point fund has been established for the Myers Container Service Triple Crown, which will also be in action on Thursday, July 20 and Thursday, August 10.

“We’re really excited about the Triple Crown,” Opening Day winner Brendan Moodie said. “Hopefully it will get some drivers out who only have time to run a few races, and once they get on that new asphalt, maybe it’ll hook them for some more. We’re looking forward to getting some more laps, and after winning last weekend, I’ll probably be starting where I’m going to need them!”

A number of top Flying Tiger competitors look to topple Moodie from his early perch. Former “King of the Road” Dwayne Lanphear returned to the Tiger ranks on Sunday and showed he’s still one of the drivers to beat. Fellow champions Jason Woodard and Joe Steffen were solid on Opening Day, while Joel Hodgdon and rookie Jaden Perry got off to strong starts. Multi-time winners such as Mike Martin, Cameron Ouellette, and Mike Billado will also be in the hunt.

The Thunder Road Late Models and Allen Lumber Street Stocks are in action as well. Memorial Day Classic winner Bobby Therrien has the early lead in the standings, but defending “King of the Road” Scott Dragon looks strong once again. Shawn Fleury, Kyle Pembroke, and Eric Badore were among those who also impressed last Sunday. Reilly Lanphear sits atop the Street Stock standings after her Opening Day win, but strong runners such as Gary Mullen, Brandon Lanphear, Alan Maynard, and Matthew Smith aren’t far behind.

Sunday’s event also has the annual Kids Rides on the card, as kids ages 12 and under will have the chance to ride with a driver from any division around the high banks. The yearly event has always proved popular among youngsters and their families.

The Harvest Equipment event, featuring the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, goes green this Sunday, June 4 with a special 3:00pm post time. The front gates open at 11:00am with Kids Rides from 11:30am to 12:15pm. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and just $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected] , or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

-Thunder Road Press Release

-Photo Credit: Alan Ward

