Thunder Road Speedbowl Releases 2017 Racing Schedule

The legendary Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont has released its schedule for the 2017 racing season. The schedule consists of 18 events. The season will begin on Sunday, April 30 with the running of the American-Canadian Tour Merchants Bank 150, and will end on Sunday, October 1 with the running of the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl. The ACT Late Models will visit Thunder Road twice in 2017.

The full Thunder Road schedule can be found below. For more information, visit www.thunderroadspeedbowl.com.

2017 Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl Schedule

Date Day Event 29-Apr Sat Downtown Barre Care Show 1 30-Apr Sun 55th Merchants Bank 150 – ACT TOUR EVENT 2 21-May Sun Harvest Equipment 3 28-May Sun Mekkelsen Memorial Day Classic 4 15-Jun Thurs Cassella Waste Management 5 22-Jun Thurs North Country Federal Credit Union 6 29-Jun Thurs Community College of VT 7 3-Jul Mon Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Fireworks 8 6-Jul Thurs Regular Event 9 13-Jul Thurs VP Governor’s Cup 10 20-Jul Thurs FairPoint Communications 11 27-Jul Thurs Times Argus Mid- Season Championships 12 3-Aug Thurs WDEV Radio / Calkins Portable Toilets 13 6-Aug Sun M & M Bev. Enduro/Perry & Sons SS Special 14 10-Aug Thurs Cody Chevrolet 15 17-Aug Thurs US Army Recruiting 16 24-Aug Thurs Jet Service/ Accura Printing 17 3-Sep Sun 39th Coca Cola Labor Day Classic – ACT TOUR EVENT 18 30-Sep Sat Booth Brothers/HP Hood Qualifying Day 1-Oct Sun 55th VT Milk Bowl presented by NSB SUBJECT TO CHANGE

