Thunder Road Speedbowl Releases 2017 Racing Schedule
The legendary Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont has released its schedule for the 2017 racing season. The schedule consists of 18 events. The season will begin on Sunday, April 30 with the running of the American-Canadian Tour Merchants Bank 150, and will end on Sunday, October 1 with the running of the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl. The ACT Late Models will visit Thunder Road twice in 2017.
The full Thunder Road schedule can be found below. For more information, visit www.thunderroadspeedbowl.com.
2017 Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Event
|29-Apr
|Sat
|Downtown Barre Care Show
|1
|30-Apr
|Sun
|55th Merchants Bank 150 – ACT TOUR EVENT
|2
|21-May
|Sun
|Harvest Equipment
|3
|28-May
|Sun
|Mekkelsen Memorial Day Classic
|4
|15-Jun
|Thurs
|Cassella Waste Management
|5
|22-Jun
|Thurs
|North Country Federal Credit Union
|6
|29-Jun
|Thurs
|Community College of VT
|7
|3-Jul
|Mon
|Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Fireworks
|8
|6-Jul
|Thurs
|Regular Event
|9
|13-Jul
|Thurs
|VP Governor’s Cup
|10
|20-Jul
|Thurs
|FairPoint Communications
|11
|27-Jul
|Thurs
|Times Argus Mid- Season Championships
|12
|3-Aug
|Thurs
|WDEV Radio / Calkins Portable Toilets
|13
|6-Aug
|Sun
|M & M Bev. Enduro/Perry & Sons SS Special
|14
|10-Aug
|Thurs
|Cody Chevrolet
|15
|17-Aug
|Thurs
|US Army Recruiting
|16
|24-Aug
|Thurs
|Jet Service/ Accura Printing
|17
|3-Sep
|Sun
|39th Coca Cola Labor Day Classic – ACT TOUR EVENT
|18
|30-Sep
|Sat
|Booth Brothers/HP Hood Qualifying Day
|1-Oct
|Sun
|55th VT Milk Bowl presented by NSB
|SUBJECT TO CHANGE
