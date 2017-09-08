LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Late Model-Thunder Road-Cars on track-2017

Thunder Road Postpones Championship Night to Sunday

September 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Barre, Vt. – Due to an inclement forecast, Thunder Road officials have postponed the Community College of Vermont (CCV) Championship Night that was scheduled for Friday, September 8. The event has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 2:00 pm.

 

It is the third time this year that CCV Night has been postponed due to weather. The event was originally scheduled for June 29.

 

“While the forecasted rain might let off by the evening hours, it is expected to be followed by a combination of cool temperatures and humid conditions,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “As a result, the track conditions will be considerably less than ideal for our drivers, and the viewing conditions will be less than ideal for our fans. With the championships in three divisions on the line, we want to give everyone the best possible situation for racing.”

 

CCV Championship Night will be the final point-counting event of the year for the Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks. Extra-distance features will be on the card for all divisions with 65 laps for the Late Models, 50 laps for the Flying Tigers, and 35 laps for the Street Stocks.

 

Qualifying for the final round of the 2017 “King of the Road” championship chase begins at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 10. The pits will open at 10:30 am and the front gates will open at 12:15 pm. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

 

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

 

-Thunder Road Press Release. Photo credit: Alan Ward

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 9-10: Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) - Alabama 200 - Pro Late Models

  • September 9: Star Speedway (NH) - Star Classic - ISMA & GS Pro Stocks

  • September 9: Owosso Speedway (MI) - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

  • September 9: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series

  • September 10: Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) - Wade Decker Memorial - Dirt Modifieds

Presenting Partner