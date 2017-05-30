Thunder Road Announces Triple Crown for Flying Tigers

Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced the creation of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. The series will feature a trio of extra-distance races for the famed division with its own season-ending championship and point fund.

The first leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown will be held this Sunday, June 4 as part of the Harvest Equipment event, while the second leg is scheduled for Fairpoint Communications Night on Thursday, July 20. The Triple Crown Series champion will be crowned Thursday, August 10 on Cody Chevrolet Cadillac Night. All three events will award Thunder Road championship points along with Myers Container Service Triple Crown points.

“We are excited to sponsor the 2017 Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger,” Myers Container President Jeff Myers said. “Myers Container Service is proud to be part of a Vermont tradition at Thunder Road, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Myers Container Service is a locally-owned waste removal and recycling company with offices in Colchester, Moretown, and St. Johnsbury. They provide residential, commercial, and roll-off services throughout Vermont. Myers C&D Recycle Center recently opened in Colchester and is the state’s only certified construction and debris recycling center. Visit www.theredcanfamily.com for more information about the “Red Can Family”.

The Thunder Road racing season resumes this Sunday, June 4 with the Harvest Equipment event. In addition to the Myers Container Service Triple Crown feature for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, the Thunder Road Late Models and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will be in action with a special 3:00pm post time. The annual Kid’s Rides are also on the card from 11:30am to 12:15pm, allowing youngsters to ride with a driver around the high banks. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6 to 12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963 or visit www.thunderroadspeedbowl.com.

– Thunder Road Press Release. Photo Credit: Alan Ward.

Related Posts

« Danny O’Brien Scores Ogilvie’s Series Win at Brockville Hearn Blasts Field for Second Valley Win of 2017 »