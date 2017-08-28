LOG IN
Thrice is Nice: Myers Gets Third Straight SMRS Win

August 28, 2017

Sophia, N.C – Burt Myers of Walnut Cove, N.C. scored his third consecutive Southern Modified Racing Series victory Saturday night in the 152-lap feature at Caraway Speedway. It was his fifth-career series victory in the 19 events held to date.

 

The day started for Myers with a third-place run in qualifying, yielding a starting spot on the inside of the second row. He raced at the front of the field early and on lap 116 made the move past second-starting Bobby Measmer of Concord for the lead. From there he rolled to victory lane.

 

Jeremy Gerstner of Wesley Chapel, Fla. finished second with Measmer third. Jason Myers of Walnut Cove was fourth with Tobaccoville’s Tim Brown fifth.

 

The 152-lap distance for the Modifieds was in honor of the track’s 52nd Anniversary celebration.

 

Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem entered the race as the point leader, but an engine failure in practice Saturday afternoon ended his day. Gerstner and Measmer were tied for second in the standings and seized the Ward setback with top three finishes.

 

The Southern Modified Racing Series returns to action Saturday, September 9th back at Caraway for event nine of the 12-race season.

 

-SMRS Press Release and Photo

 

Southern Modified Racing Series 152-Lap Feature:
1. Burt Myers, Walnut Cove, N.C.
2. Jeremy Gerstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla.
3. Bobby Measmer Jr., Concord, N.C.
4. Jason Myers, Walnut Cove, N.C.
5. Tim Brown, Tobaccoville, N.C.
6. Gary Putnam, Concord, N.C.
7. Tom Buzze, Maiden, N.C.
8. Dan Clatterbuck, Montpilier, Va.
9. Andy Jankowiak, Tonawanda, N.Y.
10. John Smith, Mt, Airy, N.C.
11. Mike Norman, Lewisville, N.C.
DNS: Brandon Ward, Winston-Salem, N.C.
DNS: Brian Lofton, Lexington, N.C.

