Three Ransomville Sportsman Veterans Moving Up to the 358 Modifieds

RANSOMVILLE, NY — Three veterans of the Investors Service Sportsman division have plans on moving up into the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds at the Ransomville Speedway in 2018. Matt Farnham, Greg Martin and Mike Williams have all indicated that they are moving up to join the field of one of the toughest 358 Modified fields in the Northeast.

Two-time and defending Investors Service Sportsman champion Matt Farnham from Tonawanda, NY is one of three drivers who are making the jump up to the Krown Undercoating Modifieds. “Getting seat time is important, especially in moving up classes” Farnham said. “We will be at Ransomville Fridays, either Merrittville or Fulton on Saturdays and Utica Rome on Sundays when I can. It’s going to be a big learning curve but we have a lot of support going into next year” Farnham added. “If we can pick up a few wins, that would be great but we need to finish races and I think having a top five in points would be a good goal for us.”

“Hot Wheels” Greg Martin from Youngstown, NY is joining Farnham in the premier division at the “Big R”. “Ransomville has a stacked field of 358 drivers, some of the best in the business, hall of fame drivers and future hall of famers” Martin explained. “I hope to learn from them and become a better racer”.

The Wegner W-16 motor is making Modified racing more affordable in the Northeast. The Niagara Region got introduced with that motor a couple of years ago as Billy Dunn drove a car owned by Randy Slack, that has a W-16 motor at the Merrittville Speedway. “The introduction of the W-16 Motor really opened the door for us” Martin said. “We always thought of ourselves as a life-long Sportsman team, but with my years in this sport winding down, we decided to make the move” Martin added.

For seasoned veteran Mike Williams from the Tuscarora Nation, being competitive is his season goal as he completes the trio of drivers moving up to the 358 Modifieds in 2018. “I would like to be competitive and finish all the races. To get a win would be a bonus”.



Farnham, Martin, and Williams are just three drivers that so far have committed to move up to the Modifieds. With their knowledge and career resume’s, all three have what it takes to find victory lane in their rookie seasons.

The 2017 season will officially come to a close on Saturday, November 11th at the annual Awards Banquet. The banquet will take place at the Lewiston #2 Fire Hall on Route 31. For tickets, please contact the Ransomville Speedway office at (716) 791-3602 or email [email protected]

